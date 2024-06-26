And yet this two-bedroom, semi-detached property, with its own amazing archway, on Church Lane, Carlton in Lindrick has hit the market this week for a very affordable guide price of between £180,000 and £190,000.

Number 1 The Close is being sold by the Worksop-based Burrell’s Estate Agency, of Bridge Street, who say: “This cottage has been beautifully and sympathetically renovated by the current owners over the past few years.

"It is thought that it was built in the 1700s, and is a great mix of modern amenities and the typical character features of a cottage.

"Situated in the popular and desirable village of Carlton in Lindrick, it sits opposite a field and offers a semi-rural feel. The property needs to be viewed to be appreciated.”

Well, you can view it right here because our photo gallery below gives a brief snapshot of what to expect if you fancy moving in.

Complete with uPVC double-glazing and gas central heating, the accommodation comprises a lounge and kitchen on the ground floor, and two bedrooms and bathroom with roll-top bath on the first floor. Those character features include ceiling beams, a stable door, fireplace and wooden floors.

Once you have flicked through our gallery, feel free to visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including floor plans.

