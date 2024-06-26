How about this for a unique, charming property? Complete with its own archway, it's a two-bedroom stone-built cottage, dating back to the 1700s, on Church Lane, Carlton in Lindrick. The Worksop-based Burrell's Estate Agency is selling it for a guide price of £180,000.How about this for a unique, charming property? Complete with its own archway, it's a two-bedroom stone-built cottage, dating back to the 1700s, on Church Lane, Carlton in Lindrick. The Worksop-based Burrell's Estate Agency is selling it for a guide price of £180,000.
Unique, charming cottage in popular village hits Worksop property market for just £180,000

By Richard Silverwood
Published 26th Jun 2024, 12:50 BST
A unique stone-built cottage, full of character and charm, at the heart of a pleasant village on Worksop’s doorstep. What more could you ask for?

And yet this two-bedroom, semi-detached property, with its own amazing archway, on Church Lane, Carlton in Lindrick has hit the market this week for a very affordable guide price of between £180,000 and £190,000.

Number 1 The Close is being sold by the Worksop-based Burrell’s Estate Agency, of Bridge Street, who say: “This cottage has been beautifully and sympathetically renovated by the current owners over the past few years.

"It is thought that it was built in the 1700s, and is a great mix of modern amenities and the typical character features of a cottage.

"Situated in the popular and desirable village of Carlton in Lindrick, it sits opposite a field and offers a semi-rural feel. The property needs to be viewed to be appreciated.”

Well, you can view it right here because our photo gallery below gives a brief snapshot of what to expect if you fancy moving in.

Complete with uPVC double-glazing and gas central heating, the accommodation comprises a lounge and kitchen on the ground floor, and two bedrooms and bathroom with roll-top bath on the first floor. Those character features include ceiling beams, a stable door, fireplace and wooden floors.

Once you have flicked through our gallery, feel free to visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including floor plans.

The welcoming entrance to number 1 The Close sets the tone for the charming stone-built cottage at Carlton in Lindrick.

1. Come on inside!

The welcoming entrance to number 1 The Close sets the tone for the charming stone-built cottage at Carlton in Lindrick.

Photo Sales
The ground floor of the cottage houses the kitchen and this characterful lounge. A split stable-door leads into the bright and cosy room, which is distinguished by feature beams to the ceiling, a wooden floor and spotlights.

2. Characterful lounge

The ground floor of the cottage houses the kitchen and this characterful lounge. A split stable-door leads into the bright and cosy room, which is distinguished by feature beams to the ceiling, a wooden floor and spotlights.

Photo Sales
As well as its beams, the lounge boasts a feature fireplace with tiled hearth and back, and wooden surround. The room also includes a storage cupboard and the stairs to the first floor.

3. Feature fireplace

As well as its beams, the lounge boasts a feature fireplace with tiled hearth and back, and wooden surround. The room also includes a storage cupboard and the stairs to the first floor.

Photo Sales
From the lounge, let's move into the kitchen, which is a good example of how the 1700s cottage has been beautifully and sympathetically renovated.

4. Beautifully renovated kitchen

From the lounge, let's move into the kitchen, which is a good example of how the 1700s cottage has been beautifully and sympathetically renovated.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
