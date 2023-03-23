Unique and historic cottage in Firbeck that has links to the St Leger horse race

A unique and historic house that has close links to one of the country’s great horse races has galloped into the property market in Worksop.

Originally constructed in 1740, the stone-built Park Hill Cottage in the beautiful, rural village of Firbeck used to be the home of the St Leger family, headed by Major-General Anthony St Leger, an Army officer and politician.

The St Leger, one of racing’s five Classics and run every September at Doncaster, is named after him, and it is claimed that the first edition of the contest, in 1775, was run close to this house in The Oval Field, which he treated as his private racecourse.

The adjacent fields are now farmland, but horses are still kept nearby, and the five-bedroom house retains most of its historical value, with original features and bundles of character and charm. It is for sale with Sheffield estate agents Haus, whose guide price is between £525,000 and £550,000 (freehold and no chain).

The Park Hill Drive property is in need of modernisation but has the potential to be a superb family home. Accessed via a private, winding, tree-lined country lane, it features a self-contained two-bedroom extension, which could be used a a separate property, and also a detached garage.

Indoors, the ground floor comprises a spacious cloakroom and WC, hallway, lounge, dining room and kitchen. On the first floor are two double bedrooms and a smaller bedroom or study, plus a family bathroom. The extension, completed in 1981, houses a garden room, shower room and WC, as well as two further bedrooms.

Outside, private gates open on to an enclosed courtyard, which offers off-street parking space. At the back, a fabulous garden features a large lawn, mature fruit trees, dry-stone walls and far-reaching views of countryside and woodland. The quaint village of Firbeck prides itself on community spirit, which revolves around its church and pub.

