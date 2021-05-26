The end-terrace home is one of a number going under the hammer at a property auction next month – including four homes in North Derbyshire.

The Clowne home, at 55 West Lea, is described by auction house Taylor James Auctions as “requiring modernisation”.

It features a reception room and kitchen/diner on the ground floor, with three bedrooms and a bathroom on the first floor.

The property, which also boasts a rear garden, has a guide price of just £20,000-plus at the auction, which takes place on Wednesday, June 9.

Also for sale at the same auction are a trio of homes in Creswell, including 71 Welbeck Street, a two-bedroom, mid-terrace property.

The property, described as “requiring updating” comprises a reception room, kitchen/diner and bathroom on the ground floor, with two bedrooms on the first floor.

The home, which has a rear yard, is going to auction with a guide price of £25,000-plus.

Number 63 Duke Street is described as a “three-bedroom, mid-terrace house, in need of updating”.

It comprises two reception rooms, a kitchen and bathroom on the ground floor, and three bedrooms on the first floor.

The home, which has a rear yard, has a guide price of £40,000-plus.

Number 19 Church Street, Creswell, is described as a "two-bedroom, mid-terrace house in need of updating”.

It features a reception room and kitchen on the ground floor, two bedrooms and a bathroom on the first floor and a rear yard outside.

