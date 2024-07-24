So why not take your chance to have a look round the Spruce Drive house via our photo gallery below?

One of only five homes that make up a private, gated community within walking distance of the town centre, it is for sale with South Wheatley estate agents Open Door Property, who have attached a guide price of £850,000.

Recently renovated and extended, it spans 3,500 square feet of high-specification property, complete with front and rear gardens, two master bedrooms with en suite facilities, and a double garage with remote-controlled door. It will certainly make a ‘forever home’ for one lucky family.

An entrance hallway, with feature fireplace, leads the way, with the ground floor dominated by a superb open-plan living/dining kitchen, with utility room, a home office, sitting room and WC. All five bedrooms, one of which features a walk-in dressing room, are on the first floor, along with the family bathroom.

Advanced technology is made good use of throughout the house. For example, it takes care of the heating system and provides Wi-fi points and superfast broadband.

Outside, the front garden is laid to lawn and bordered by mature shrubs, while a tarmac driveway offers off-street parking space for several vehicles and leads to the integral garage.

The well-presented and enclosed rear garden boasts more lawn, shrubs and plants, plus a porcelain and Indian sandstone-slabbed patio spanning the full width of the plot. A gazebo, timber shed and purpose-built dog-kennel, which is used for storage, add even more variety.

1 . Open-plan spectacular There's only one place to launch our main tour of the £850,000 Retford property -- and that's in this open-plan spectacular on the ground floor that comprises kitchen, dining space and living area. It is fitted to an incredibly high specification.Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Cracking contemporary kitchen The contemporary kitchen is an absolute cracker. It boasts a wide range of bespoke wall and base units, as well as appliances that include three Neff ovens (one steam., one fan and one combi microwave), a large Neff 900 induction hob with a pop-up glass screen, an AEG cantilever dishwasher, and a full-height Bosch fridge and freezer. There is also a large dining island, and pull-out larder drawers and waste bins.Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Living and dining area Here is the living and dining area of the open-plan sprawl. The former boasts a 14-foot media wall with built-in, electric real-flame-effect fire. To the right, two sets of bi-fold doors, with integrated blinds and operated by remote control, lead to the rear garden.Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Practical utility room Close to the kitchen is this practical utility room, where there are more storage units and space for several white goods, including a washing machine and tumble dryer.Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales