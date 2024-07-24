So why not take your chance to have a look round the Spruce Drive house via our photo gallery below?
One of only five homes that make up a private, gated community within walking distance of the town centre, it is for sale with South Wheatley estate agents Open Door Property, who have attached a guide price of £850,000.
Recently renovated and extended, it spans 3,500 square feet of high-specification property, complete with front and rear gardens, two master bedrooms with en suite facilities, and a double garage with remote-controlled door. It will certainly make a ‘forever home’ for one lucky family.
An entrance hallway, with feature fireplace, leads the way, with the ground floor dominated by a superb open-plan living/dining kitchen, with utility room, a home office, sitting room and WC. All five bedrooms, one of which features a walk-in dressing room, are on the first floor, along with the family bathroom.
Advanced technology is made good use of throughout the house. For example, it takes care of the heating system and provides Wi-fi points and superfast broadband.
Outside, the front garden is laid to lawn and bordered by mature shrubs, while a tarmac driveway offers off-street parking space for several vehicles and leads to the integral garage.
The well-presented and enclosed rear garden boasts more lawn, shrubs and plants, plus a porcelain and Indian sandstone-slabbed patio spanning the full width of the plot. A gazebo, timber shed and purpose-built dog-kennel, which is used for storage, add even more variety.
