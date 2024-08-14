The race is on to snap up this attractive barn conversion in lovely Worksop village

And with the next renewal of the Leger at Doncaster only a month away, there should certainly be a race among house-hunters for this charming Firbeck property, which has just come on to the market.

It’s an attractive and spacious four-bedroom barn conversion at Penny Hill, for which offers of more than £450,000 are being invited by dynamic independent estate agents Portfield Garrard and Wright, of Tickhill.

Situated in an idyllic location on the outskirts of the village, the family home exudes period features and fittings, including an array of stunning beams to the ceilings and even a four-poster bath!

The ground floor consists of a large living room, farmhouse-style kitchen, dining room, utility room, WC and inner hallway, while all four bedrooms, an en suite to the master and a family bathroom can be found upstairs. The exterior features beautiful gardens and a double garage.

The agents say viewing is highly recommended, so why not take a look round via our photo gallery below? For more information, including floor plans, visit the Zoopla website here.

1 . Large living room The characterful tone of the £450,000-plus Firbeck property is set by the first port of call on our photo tour. It is the large living room or lounge. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Stunning ceiling beams Stunning beams to the ceiling, such as these in the living room, can be found throughout the property. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Lots of natural light The living room from a different angle. Windows to the front and rear of the house ensure lots of natural light. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Feature fireplace A prominent focal point of the living room is this delightful feature fireplace. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales