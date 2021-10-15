The Gables Farm, on Ollerton Road in the charming village of Little Carlton, just three miles north of Newark, is on the market for £950,000.
With eight bedrooms, six reception rooms and four bathrooms, the detached property reportedly dates back to 1266 and is full to the brim of wonderful period-features, including exposed beams and rafters, vaulted ceilings and oak balustrade staircases.
It is incredibly versatile and would ideally suit a multi-generational family. Or there is fantastic scope to run a business within your own home.
There is also a separate, two-bedroom, self-contained annexe that offers business potential as office space or a bed and breakfast.
Adding to the appeal of The Gables Farm are two garages and a car port, a detached stable block with four stables, workshop, fenced paddocks and a large, mature garden.
