The list goes on of all the positive attributes that have resulted from a full renovation at this four-bedroom family home in Retford, which has just come on to the market. So why hot have a look round via our photo gallery below?
Offers of more than £400,000 are invited by award-winning Retford estate agents Alexander Jacob for the property, which can be found on High Street in the Ordsall area of town, within a mile of at least four schools, all rated ‘Good’ by the education watchdog, Ofsted.
The current owners have revitalised the house to an exceptionally high standard, with underfloor heating covering the entirety of the ground floor, which comprises lounge, kitchen, dining room, utility room, WC, pantry and entrance hall. The kitchen is equipped with premium appliances from Neff, Bosch and Smeg.
The family bathroom is on the first floor, along with all four double bedrooms, including a master with en suite and dressing area. The loft conversion is on the second floor, with the potential for a fifth bedroom for a teenager who needs more space or a guest. In fact, it already contains a built-in bed and media unit.
Even more interior space could be created if the new owners choose to trigger planning permission that has previously been granted for a two-storey extension.
Externally, the property is set within gated grounds and boasts a generously-sized, gravelled driveway that offers off-street parking space and that EV charging point. As well as the well-maintained lawns to the front, side and rear, the garden features a large porcelain-tiled patio and entertaining area, a brick-built store, shrubs, plants, CCTV surveillance and outdoor lighting.
Once you have browsed through our gallery, feel free to visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including floor plans.