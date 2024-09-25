The list goes on of all the positive attributes that have resulted from a full renovation at this four-bedroom family home in Retford, which has just come on to the market. So why hot have a look round via our photo gallery below?

Offers of more than £400,000 are invited by award-winning Retford estate agents Alexander Jacob for the property, which can be found on High Street in the Ordsall area of town, within a mile of at least four schools, all rated ‘Good’ by the education watchdog, Ofsted.

The current owners have revitalised the house to an exceptionally high standard, with underfloor heating covering the entirety of the ground floor, which comprises lounge, kitchen, dining room, utility room, WC, pantry and entrance hall. The kitchen is equipped with premium appliances from Neff, Bosch and Smeg.

The family bathroom is on the first floor, along with all four double bedrooms, including a master with en suite and dressing area. The loft conversion is on the second floor, with the potential for a fifth bedroom for a teenager who needs more space or a guest. In fact, it already contains a built-in bed and media unit.

Even more interior space could be created if the new owners choose to trigger planning permission that has previously been granted for a two-storey extension.

Externally, the property is set within gated grounds and boasts a generously-sized, gravelled driveway that offers off-street parking space and that EV charging point. As well as the well-maintained lawns to the front, side and rear, the garden features a large porcelain-tiled patio and entertaining area, a brick-built store, shrubs, plants, CCTV surveillance and outdoor lighting.

1 . Luxurious lounge with floating ceiling We begin our tour of the £400,000-plus Retford property in the luxurious lounge, where the modernisation of the home is epitomised. It features a floating, decorative ceiling, three windows to the front and side, wood-effect laminate flooring, downlights and glass-panelled double doors that open on to the rear garden patio. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Dining room with 'entertainment wall' An 'entertaining wall' is a highlight of the dining room, which has windows to the front and side of the house and wood-effect laminate flooring. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Archway to the kitchen As you can see, the dining room also has downlights and an archway that leads directly into the contemporary kitchen. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Sleek, contemporary kitchen The sleek, contemporary kitchen is a fabulous space, enhanced by premium appliances from big-named brands, such as Neff, Bosch and Smeg. A range of eye-level and base-level high-gloss units with quartz work surfaces is complimented by a breakfast bar, while glass-panelled double doors lead out to the garden patio. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales