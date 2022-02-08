The five areas of Bassetlaw where the most expensive house prices are - and the area of Worksop with the lowest

Buyers had to fork out thousands of pounds more for homes in Bassetlaw last year, according to new figures which also reveal the most expensive neighbourhoods in the area.

The impact of the coronavirus pandemic, which prevented house sales during the first lockdown, coupled with stamp duty holidays, has boosted the housing market across the UK since the world opened back up in 2020.

The figures show the number of homes sold in Bassetlaw dropped year-on-year, from 1,763 to 1,656.

The largest proportion were in Harworth, Bircotes and Blyth, where 165 homes changed hands in the period.

Ranskill, Everton and Gringley: £276,000 – down from £282,000 in 2019-20.

Across England, residential property sales increased by 10 per cent to 761,067.

Office for National Statistics data shows the median house price hit £175,000 in Bassetlaw in the year to June – an increase of £8,000 compared to the previous 12 months.

House prices were also above pre-pandemic levels, with the average standing at £158,000 in the year to June 2019.

Tuxford, Markham and Rampton: £231,000 – up from £207,000.

The median – the middle number in a series – is used to ensure the figures are not skewed by extreme highs or lows.

These neighbourhoods in Bassetlaw recorded the highest median house prices in the year to June:

Clarborough, Beckingham and Misterton: £229,000 – an increase from £205,000

Worksop West, Shireoaks and Rhodesia: £185,000 – falling from £197,000.

Manton, Clumber and Elkesley: £180,000 – up from £155,000.