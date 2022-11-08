Tastefully modernised 18th century farmhouse in Thorpe Salvin is stuff of dreams

This 18th century farmhouse on Common Road, Thorpe Salvin has been tastefully modernised. A three-bedroom house, it is on the market for offers in excess of £500,000.

The three-bedroom, semi-detached property, which is in superb condition throughout, sits on Common Road in the quiet village of Thorpe Salvin.

And offers in excess of £500,000 are being invited by Wolverhampton-based estate agents, RE/MAX Property Hub. What’s more, there is no chain.

Close to the ruins of Thorpe Hall, the traditional Parish Oven pub and Kiveton Park train station, the house has so much going for it.

From the delightful decor and the regal master suite to the picturesque garden, it is presented to an exceptional standard from tip to toe, and although brought up to date, it still retains its original character and charm.

In brief, the ground floor comprises an entrance hall, lounge, sitting room, kitchen/diner, utility room, conservatory and downstairs toilet.

On the first floor, you will find a landing that guides you to three bedrooms and a family shower room. The master bedroom has its own dressing room and a fantastic en suite bathroom that has to be seen to be believed.

Outside, large wooden gates open into a fully enclosed garden, which includes an incredible, established wisteria that blossoms in the spring and summer, plus well-stocked flowerbeds.

A stone patio gives way to a winding path leading to the main entrance, and this is complemented by a lawn, established trees and shrubs. A stone-built, detached garage is larger than average and has an up-and-over electric door, with light and power and eaves storage space.

There are also outdoor security lights, two double power sockets and a tap, while neatly tucked away in the corner is an oil tank that runs the central heating system.

