Take a peek at four-bedroom stunner with balcony close to Langold Country Park
See in the new year through the keyhole of this four-bedroom £460,000 stunner, which is close to Langold Country Park and Lake.
Thanks to our photo gallery below, you can take a peek at the detached, three-storey family home that is new to the Worksop housing market. The selling estate agents, William H.Brown, insist it needs to be viewed to be fully appreciated by would-be buyers.
Assets include a spectacular balcony, underfloor heating, with a thermostat in each room, a bathroom with a TV, and a ground floor that could be easily split to accommodate an annexe. The detached garage, which is a tremendous size and has power and lighting, has the potential to be converted too.
Walled and gated, the house is situated on Church Street in the pleasant village of Langold and sits on a fine plot close to local amenities, such as shops, takeaways and hairdressing salons.
The ground floor consists of an entrance hall, cloakroom, study, lounge, dining room, kitchen/living area and utility room.
Three bedrooms, as well as the family bathroom, can be found on the first floor, but the master bedroom, an open-concept suite complete with an exposed bathroom, is on the second floor.
Outside, a large driveway leads to the garage, providing lots of space for off-street parking, and at the back is an enclosed garden with raised patio, lighting and a lawn of artificial grass.
Once you have browsed through our gallery, feel free to visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including a floor plan.