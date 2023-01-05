See in the new year through the keyhole of this four-bedroom £460,000 stunner, which is close to Langold Country Park and Lake.

Thanks to our photo gallery below, you can take a peek at the detached, three-storey family home that is new to the Worksop housing market. The selling estate agents, William H.Brown, insist it needs to be viewed to be fully appreciated by would-be buyers.

Assets include a spectacular balcony, underfloor heating, with a thermostat in each room, a bathroom with a TV, and a ground floor that could be easily split to accommodate an annexe. The detached garage, which is a tremendous size and has power and lighting, has the potential to be converted too.

Walled and gated, the house is situated on Church Street in the pleasant village of Langold and sits on a fine plot close to local amenities, such as shops, takeaways and hairdressing salons.

The ground floor consists of an entrance hall, cloakroom, study, lounge, dining room, kitchen/living area and utility room.

Three bedrooms, as well as the family bathroom, can be found on the first floor, but the master bedroom, an open-concept suite complete with an exposed bathroom, is on the second floor.

Outside, a large driveway leads to the garage, providing lots of space for off-street parking, and at the back is an enclosed garden with raised patio, lighting and a lawn of artificial grass.

Once you have browsed through our gallery, feel free to visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including a floor plan.

1. Better than Christmas The Christmas tree is due to come down tonight (Twelfth Night) but the delights of the first room we look at in the Langold house will remain. This is the living area that is attached to the kitchen (seen in the background) as part of a relaxing, open-plan space with underfloor heating. Double-glazed French doors lead to the garden. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Kitchen close-up A close-up of the kitchen, which has a host of built-in appliances, including two ovens, two microwaves, a dishwasher, steamer drawer and fridge/freezer. There is also an induction hob, extractor fan, a range of wall and base units. granite work surfaces, stainless steel sink and central island with fitted base units. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Large lounge Moving on next to the large lounge, which is a versatile space with underfloor heating. Between the lounge and the dining room, just out of shot, there is a log-burner fire that benefits both rooms. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Dining room Here is the dining room, part of which is currently being used as a games room and bar area. Windows face the side of the house, while rear-facing patio doors open out to the exterior of the property and the garage. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales