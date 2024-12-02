TAKE A LOOK: This stunning Worksop barn conversion could be yours for £1.35M

The property in Castle Farm, Thorpe Salvin is on the market for £1,350,000 and is presented to an exceptional standard throughout.
A private driveway leads to this exclusive development, unveiling this breathtaking home.
Retaining original period features, it exudes charm and character while incorporating high-end bespoke fitments throughout.
The accommodation includes a magnificent galleried reception hall, an open-plan living kitchen extending to the main lounge and orangery, all principal reception rooms overlooking the beautifully landscaped south-facing gardens that flood the space with natural light, inviting the outdoors inside.
The ground floor also features a gym.
The five double bedrooms are complemented by first and second-floor seating areas, and a separate first-floor lounge that can serve as a sixth bedroom.
A pea gravel driveway extends to the front, providing off-road parking for several vehicles, and access to both the garage and carport.
The rear garden, south-facing and privately enclosed, has been professionally landscaped, featuring flower beds, a gravelled seating area, a walkway to the main garden, a shaped lawn, stone-flagged walkways, and a patio overlooking a pond. A decked terrace provides an ideal spot for alfresco dining, adjoining the ruins of Thorpe Salvin Hall. Converted outbuilding now present two storerooms and a leisure suite.
This idyllic setting on the edge of a highly sought-after village offers stunning views over open countryside, and convenient access to local services, including highly regarded schools, the M1 and M18 motorways, and national train services.
