TAKE A LOOK: This stunning Worksop barn conversion could be yours for £1.35M

The property in Castle Farm, Thorpe Salvin is on the market for £1,350,000 and is presented to an exceptional standard throughout.

A private driveway leads to this exclusive development, unveiling this breathtaking home.

Retaining original period features, it exudes charm and character while incorporating high-end bespoke fitments throughout.

The accommodation includes a magnificent galleried reception hall, an open-plan living kitchen extending to the main lounge and orangery, all principal reception rooms overlooking the beautifully landscaped south-facing gardens that flood the space with natural light, inviting the outdoors inside.

The ground floor also features a gym.

The five double bedrooms are complemented by first and second-floor seating areas, and a separate first-floor lounge that can serve as a sixth bedroom.

A pea gravel driveway extends to the front, providing off-road parking for several vehicles, and access to both the garage and carport.

The rear garden, south-facing and privately enclosed, has been professionally landscaped, featuring flower beds, a gravelled seating area, a walkway to the main garden, a shaped lawn, stone-flagged walkways, and a patio overlooking a pond. A decked terrace provides an ideal spot for alfresco dining, adjoining the ruins of Thorpe Salvin Hall. Converted outbuilding now present two storerooms and a leisure suite.

This idyllic setting on the edge of a highly sought-after village offers stunning views over open countryside, and convenient access to local services, including highly regarded schools, the M1 and M18 motorways, and national train services.

The lounge offers generous proportions with exposed timbers into the ceiling apex, Velux skylight windows and full-height garden-facing windows.

A solid oak entrance door opens into an impressive reception hallway, spacious and bathed in natural light from a full-height window set in the original barn arch, showcasing original timbers, trusses, and beams. The hallway features an exposed stone chimney breast housing a wood-burning stove, immediately highlighting the high-quality finish seen throughout this stunning home.

The orangery, filled with natural light, has a Yorkshire stone-flagged floor, exposed stone and brickwork, and timbers to the ceiling, with one fully glazed aspect. French doors open onto the rear garden terrace, perfect for alfresco dining, with a wood-burning stove set into the chimney breast.