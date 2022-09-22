Take a look inside superb executive home at new development in Shireoaks

Well, here’s your chance because this superb, six-bedroom family home on Blackstone Drive has come up for sale, with Worksop estate agents William H.Brown inviting offers in excess of £490,000.

Within walking distance of local schools and amenities and close to Worksop town centre, the detached, executive property is quite a catch.

Spacious and upgraded, it comprises an entrance hall, lounge, kitchen/diner, second reception room, utility room and cloakroom on the ground floor.

Upstairs, you will find a galleried landing, with a master bedroom featuring a dressing area and en suite, two bedrooms which share a Jack and Jill bathroom, three further bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Outside is a large driveway and an integral double garage, providing plenty of space for off-street parking space and storage. There is also an electric car charging port and, at the back, a lovely enclosed garden with lawn and patio.

1. Modern kitchen/diner We begin our tour of the Shireoaks stunner in this modern kitchen/diner, which is fitted with a range of cream gloss wall and base units. Integrated Zanussi appliances include a double oven with five-ring hob, fridge/freezer and dishwasher. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Dining area A second shot of the kitchen shows how there is plenty of room for a dining area, close to double-glazed French doors that open out into the garden. The work surfaces incorporate a stainless steel sink and drainer with boiling-water tap. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Sparkling lounge The lounge, which faces the front of the house, is so bright, it sparkles. Features include a wood-panelled media wall, and also ceiling lights operated by remote control. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Play area for the kids This ground-floor room is versatile but can be used as a play area for the kids. Double-glazed French doors open out on to the back garden. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales