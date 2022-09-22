Take a look inside superb executive home at new development in Shireoaks
Have you wondered what the homes look like inside at the highly sought-after, new housing development in the popular village of Shireoaks?
Well, here’s your chance because this superb, six-bedroom family home on Blackstone Drive has come up for sale, with Worksop estate agents William H.Brown inviting offers in excess of £490,000.
And we have a photo gallery to give you an insight into what you would get for your money.
Within walking distance of local schools and amenities and close to Worksop town centre, the detached, executive property is quite a catch.
Spacious and upgraded, it comprises an entrance hall, lounge, kitchen/diner, second reception room, utility room and cloakroom on the ground floor.
Upstairs, you will find a galleried landing, with a master bedroom featuring a dressing area and en suite, two bedrooms which share a Jack and Jill bathroom, three further bedrooms and a family bathroom.
Outside is a large driveway and an integral double garage, providing plenty of space for off-street parking space and storage. There is also an electric car charging port and, at the back, a lovely enclosed garden with lawn and patio.