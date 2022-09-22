News you can trust since 1895
Offers in excess of £490,000 are being invited by Worksop estate agents William H.Brown for this six-bedroom executive family home on Blackstone Drive in Shireoaks.

Take a look inside superb executive home at new development in Shireoaks

Have you wondered what the homes look like inside at the highly sought-after, new housing development in the popular village of Shireoaks?

By Richard Silverwood
Thursday, 22nd September 2022, 2:57 pm

Well, here’s your chance because this superb, six-bedroom family home on Blackstone Drive has come up for sale, with Worksop estate agents William H.Brown inviting offers in excess of £490,000.

And we have a photo gallery to give you an insight into what you would get for your money.

Within walking distance of local schools and amenities and close to Worksop town centre, the detached, executive property is quite a catch.

Spacious and upgraded, it comprises an entrance hall, lounge, kitchen/diner, second reception room, utility room and cloakroom on the ground floor.

Upstairs, you will find a galleried landing, with a master bedroom featuring a dressing area and en suite, two bedrooms which share a Jack and Jill bathroom, three further bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Outside is a large driveway and an integral double garage, providing plenty of space for off-street parking space and storage. There is also an electric car charging port and, at the back, a lovely enclosed garden with lawn and patio.

For more information, please the Zoopla website here.

1. Modern kitchen/diner

We begin our tour of the Shireoaks stunner in this modern kitchen/diner, which is fitted with a range of cream gloss wall and base units. Integrated Zanussi appliances include a double oven with five-ring hob, fridge/freezer and dishwasher.

Photo: Zoopla

2. Dining area

A second shot of the kitchen shows how there is plenty of room for a dining area, close to double-glazed French doors that open out into the garden. The work surfaces incorporate a stainless steel sink and drainer with boiling-water tap.

Photo: Zoopla

3. Sparkling lounge

The lounge, which faces the front of the house, is so bright, it sparkles. Features include a wood-panelled media wall, and also ceiling lights operated by remote control.

Photo: Zoopla

4. Play area for the kids

This ground-floor room is versatile but can be used as a play area for the kids. Double-glazed French doors open out on to the back garden.

Photo: Zoopla

