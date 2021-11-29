Take a look inside new show home at housing development in Worksop

David Wilson Homes Yorkshire West has opened the properties at its Gateford Manor development.

It is the third and final phase of the new community created at Barratt Developments’ Gateford Park development, which has already seen the homebuilder build 98 new homes and invest into the local community with contributions towards a new primary school, community hall and two playing pitches.

Gateford Manor will offer 107 three and four bedroom homes

Prospective home buyers are invited to tour one or more of the show homes by booking an appointment.

Sales director at David Wilson Homes Yorkshire West, Sam Wood, said: “We are delighted to be launching our stunning new show homes at Gateford Manor.

"Gateford Park has been hugely successful, helping many people to get onto or climb the property ladder and we look forward to building more homes at Gateford Manor for local people.

"We’d encourage any prospective home buyers to book an appointment to view our show homes with the sales office at Gateford Manor.”Homes at Gateford Manor are available to purchase from £261,900 with a range of buying incentives also available on site.

1. Gateford Manor development The Holden is a four bedroom home with a spacious living room, dining kitchen room with French doors that lead to a fully turfed garden. Photo: submitted Photo Sales