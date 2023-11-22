Imagine moving in for Christmas to a stone-built barn conversion in an idyllic setting within a historic village close to Worksop.

This three-bedroom, single-storey property at Haven Hill, Firbeck can turn that dream into reality because it is on the market with respected Tickhill-based estate agents Portfield, Garrard and Wright, who are inviting offers in the region of £450,000.

The Stables is a characterful and generously sized house that can be described as unique after many improvements over the years. An attractive, stone-walled garden adds to its appeal, as does a detached double garage, ample off-street parking space, wonderful surrounding scenery and its close proximity to picturesque countryside walks and local pubs and restaurants.

Check out our photo gallery below for a look inside the property. Highlights include a farmhouse-style breakfast kitchen, formal dining room, spacious sitting room, a bespoke summer room and a luxurious family bathroom. Of the three bedrooms, the main one boasts an en suite, while the other two have been opened up to create one large space. This can easily be reverted if necessary.

Outside, the garden we mentioned features a well-kept lawn with mature trees and shrubs, various pathways and paved seating areas and a tarmac driveway.

For more information, including a floor plan, visit the Zoopla website here.

1 . Let's step inside As we step inside the front door, we are greeted by an entrance porch, with side windows. It is the perfect place to remove coats and shoes -- and to keep logs for the sitting room fire. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Spacious sitting room Our tour of the £450,000 barn conversion at Firbeck begins in the spacious sitting room, which has dual-aspect views from uPVC double-glazed windows Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Feature fireplace At the heart of the generously sized sitting room is a feature fireplace with multi-fuel-burning stove. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Formal dining room In between the sitting room and the breakfast kitchen sits this formal dining room, which is ideal for family meals or for entertaining friends. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales