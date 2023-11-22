Take a look inside barn conversion in idyllic village setting close to Worksop
This three-bedroom, single-storey property at Haven Hill, Firbeck can turn that dream into reality because it is on the market with respected Tickhill-based estate agents Portfield, Garrard and Wright, who are inviting offers in the region of £450,000.
The Stables is a characterful and generously sized house that can be described as unique after many improvements over the years. An attractive, stone-walled garden adds to its appeal, as does a detached double garage, ample off-street parking space, wonderful surrounding scenery and its close proximity to picturesque countryside walks and local pubs and restaurants.
Check out our photo gallery below for a look inside the property. Highlights include a farmhouse-style breakfast kitchen, formal dining room, spacious sitting room, a bespoke summer room and a luxurious family bathroom. Of the three bedrooms, the main one boasts an en suite, while the other two have been opened up to create one large space. This can easily be reverted if necessary.
Outside, the garden we mentioned features a well-kept lawn with mature trees and shrubs, various pathways and paved seating areas and a tarmac driveway.
For more information, including a floor plan, visit the Zoopla website here.