Take a look: Beautiful family home in Worksop that blends modern touches with timeless charm

Perfect for families, this home blends modern touches with timeless charm, featuring spacious rooms, elegant finishes, and plenty of natural light throughout. The property in Burnt Leys Cottages, Steetley, Worksop is on the market for £675,000 and offers extensive living space spread across three floors. With both original character and modern extensions, this property is ready to move into. Entering through a spacious hallway, you're immediately greeted by a cozy snug area, featuring a log burner and a large floor-to-ceiling window that fills the space with natural light. The heart of the home is the newly modern fitted kitchen, complete with an island and breakfast bar. The kitchen offers ample worktop and cupboard space, a freestanding Rangemaster cooker, and integrated appliances-ideal for family cooking and entertaining. Adjacent is the dining area, boasting charming wooden beams and an open fire for show. French doors from the dining area lead out into the expansive rear garden. The utility room is perfectly designed with plumbing for laundry and extra storage, offering convenient access to the garden. The formal lounge provides a serene retreat with an electric fire and warm wall lighting, while a separate office space offers a quiet place to work, complemented by a downstairs WC. The first floor is home to three generous double bedrooms, with fitted wardrobes and renovated ensuite bathrooms, featuring newly fitted shower cubicles, wash basins, and WCs. The modern family bathroom is luxurious, complete with a freestanding bath, separate shower cubicle, wash basin, and WC. The landing area offers a versatile space that could be used as an office or a snug, with breathtaking views from the open staircase. The second floor is dedicated to the expansive master bedroom, which comes with a recently renovated ensuite. The ensuite includes a freestanding bath, walk-in shower, wash basin, WC, and additional storage. A second double bedroom is currently used as a dressing room, offers further flexibility. The front of the property features a large pebbled driveway, secured by new gates, providing ample parking. There's also a grassed area and a path leading to the front door. The side gate gives access to the spacious rear garden, which includes a patio area, a boiler house, a wood store, and two storage sheds. Located within easy driving distance to local towns, motorway links, and schools, this property offers both convenience and privacy, making it perfect for families looking for space and comfort. For more information click here