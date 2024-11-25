Take a dip! Four bed detached home with a pool on the market in Retford

Set on approximately a third of an acre in a private and exclusive cul-de-sac Chequers Close, Ranby, the property is ideal for a growing family and on the market for £500,000 to £525,000.

The property is ideally situated for commuters, or those working from home with excellent access to the A1.

The unique property features a heated swimming pool housed in a wooden lodge and landscaped gardens with a serene woodland backdrop. Stepping inside the ground floor welcomes you with an entrance porch that opens into a vast, open-plan lounge.

The lounge, complete with a brick chimney breast, multi-fuel burner, and a bay window to the front, offers exceptional flexibility. It can function as one impressive room or be zoned into separate living areas to suit your needs.

The high-specification kitchen boasts an induction hob, integrated fridge/freezer, waste disposal unit, pull-out corner carousel, pull out champagne bar which rucks away when not required, and other built-in appliances, seamlessly combining style and practicality.

Adjacent to the kitchen, the dining room provides a tranquil setting with views over the front garden.

A dedicated office creates a quiet retreat for remote work, while the conservatory connects directly to the garden, offering the perfect space for relaxation or entertaining.

The wooden pool house, containing an indoor heated swimming pool, provides year-round enjoyment.

Additional features include stables and a tack room, which offer excellent storage or the potential for conversion into a man cave or other uses, subject to planning permission. Located in the picturesque canal-side village of Ranby, the property enjoys a semi-rural setting with convenient access to a well-regarded primary school, a prep school with nursery, and a popular waterside pub/restaurant. Just four miles away, the Georgian market town of Retford offers a direct rail link to London in just 1 hour and 25 minutes, along with connections to other major cities.

