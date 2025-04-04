Take a closer look at this 300-year-old hall near Worksop with centuries of stories

By Phoebe Cox
Published 4th Apr 2025, 09:05 BST
Ollerton Hall, a Grade II*-listed building, is undergoing a restoration to be transformed into eight apartments.

Berrys, a property consultancy business, were appointed as heritage consultants for the restoration and development of the Grade II* listed Ollerton Hall into eight new flats.

The hall is a fine example of 18th-century architectural style, featuring decorative stonework, ornate fireplaces, and timber panelling from the same period.

Originally built to accommodate Thomas Markham and his family, who were known Catholics living in a predominantly Protestant area, the hall included a secret chapel in the attic where the family could worship.

In the early 20th century, the hall served as accommodation for workers under the National Coal Authority.

After that period, the hall became vacant and fell into disrepair, leading to its inclusion on Historic England’s Heritage at Risk Register.

The building is currently in the process of being converted into residential apartments under applications approved in 2023.

Find out more at berrys.uk.com/case-study/ollerton-hall/.

Pictured: Ollerton Hall in the 1900s. Initially used as accommodation for workers by the National Coal Authority in the early 20th century, it later fell into disrepair and remained vacant for about 50 years before plans were approved for its conversion into apartments.

1. 1900s

Pictured: Ollerton Hall in the 1900s. Initially used as accommodation for workers by the National Coal Authority in the early 20th century, it later fell into disrepair and remained vacant for about 50 years before plans were approved for its conversion into apartments. Photo: Newark and Sherwood District Council

Ollerton Hall on the village's Main Street has been empty for decades.

2. Ollerton Hall

Ollerton Hall on the village's Main Street has been empty for decades. Photo: Newark and Sherwood District Council

The hall fell into disrepair. It was sold by Newark and Sherwood District Council to a developer in 2008. The developer began a care home project, but this work was never finished. In 2016, the council reacquired the property.

3. A look inside

The hall fell into disrepair. It was sold by Newark and Sherwood District Council to a developer in 2008. The developer began a care home project, but this work was never finished. In 2016, the council reacquired the property. Photo: Newark and Sherwood District Council

Some repairs to the building's exterior have been completed, and unfinished development works have been removed from the grounds. In April 2023, planning permission was granted for the conversion of the property into eight flats.

4. Work is underway

Some repairs to the building's exterior have been completed, and unfinished development works have been removed from the grounds. In April 2023, planning permission was granted for the conversion of the property into eight flats. Photo: Newark and Sherwood District Council

