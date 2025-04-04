Take a closer look at this 300-year-old hall near Worksop with centuries of stories

Berrys, a property consultancy business, were appointed as heritage consultants for the restoration and development of the Grade II* listed Ollerton Hall into eight new flats.

The hall is a fine example of 18th-century architectural style, featuring decorative stonework, ornate fireplaces, and timber panelling from the same period.

Originally built to accommodate Thomas Markham and his family, who were known Catholics living in a predominantly Protestant area, the hall included a secret chapel in the attic where the family could worship.

In the early 20th century, the hall served as accommodation for workers under the National Coal Authority.

After that period, the hall became vacant and fell into disrepair, leading to its inclusion on Historic England’s Heritage at Risk Register.

The building is currently in the process of being converted into residential apartments under applications approved in 2023.

