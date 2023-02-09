Superb country residence with leisure complex on Worksop market for £1.5 million

A superb, established country residence on the fringes of Worksop, which guarantees luxury, privacy and seclusion from the outside world, is up for sale.

Offers in the region of a cool £1.5 million are being invited for Freshfields on Carlton Road by estate agents Fine & Country at Bawtry.

Occupying an exclusive position in open countryside, the sprawling property sits in grounds that span in excess of four acres. It incorporates a swimming pool, spa, leisure complex and wellness centre, complete with hot tub, sauna and newly-constructed gym.

There are no fewer than seven bedrooms and five bathrooms, as well as expansive receptions rooms, a cinema room and a games room. At the heart of this special family home is an open-plan breakfast kitchen.

Freshfields has huge potential. In addition to the substantial main house, there is a separate annexe. It is currently being used as a business base but could easily be transformed into living accommodation because it comprises a spacious lounge, kitchen, bedroom, dressing room and bathroom.

Outside, there are a range of other outbuildings, stores and two separate stables to suit people with an interest in equestrian sports.

Formal gardens wrap themselves around the property, and a fantastic outdoor kitchen and decked areas give a number of dining and entertainment options. Next to the gardens is a large paddock, which has separate access but is still part of the grounds of the main residence.

Our photo gallery below reveals how Freshfields looks, both inside and out. For more information, including a floor plan, visit the Zoopla website here

1 . Champagne on ice Let's launch our photo gallery of Freshfields by putting the champagne on ice in the open-plan living kitchen, whichis at the heart of the main house. Sleek, modern and luxurious, it is quite a room. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Doors to the garden A wider overview of the kitchen, complete with doors that open out to the garden. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . A chef's dream As well as being a chef's dream, the substantial kitchen also has a living area that includes a feature fireplace. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Cosy corner A close-up of the cosy corner that is the living area attached to the open-plan kitchen. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales