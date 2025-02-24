STYLISH: Simply stunning five bed detached Worksop home on the market for £450,000

By Kate Mason
Published 24th Feb 2025, 16:07 BST
Ready to move straight into, this beautiful family home requires an early viewing to appreciate what's on offer.

The property in Southern Wood, Worksop is on the market for £450,000 and offers ample ground floor and first floor accommodation.

This five double bedroom, two bathroom, detached executive style family home, situated just off the highly sought after Watermeadows development, offers the perfect blend of comfort, style and convenience.

This family home also lies on a large plot offering ample off street parking, a double garage, a generous sized conservatory and spacious living accommodation throughout.

In brief, this lovely property comprises of an entrance hall, cloakroom, study, lounge, dining room, kitchen, utility room and large conservatory.

To the first floor is the main bedroom with en-suite plus a further four double bedrooms and the main family four piece bathroom suite.

The exterior benefits from a driveway leading to the double garage to the front with pebbled area to both sides.

To the rear is a fenced and enclosed lawn with a paved patio seating area and mature shrubs and bushes.

Early viewings are highly recommended to fully appreciate the property on offer.

To make a viewing contact William H Brown on 01909 298795.

Stylish

The lounge features rear facing double glazed window, rear facing French doors leading to the conservatory with the focal point being the media wall with space for TV and an electric fire.

Contemporary

Kerb appeal

Fitted with a range of wall and base units with worksurfaces over incorporating a sink and drainer, integrated oven with electric hob, space for fridge freezer, built in dishwasher, built in fridge, built in freezer, built in breakfast bar, rear facing double glazed window and a side facing double glazed window.

Heart of the home

