STUNNING VIEWS: Beautiful three bedroom home near Worksop is the epitome of tranquil living

Situated in the sought after area of Oxcroft, Chesterfield, this modern home boasts an impressive living space, perfect for any growing family. The open-plan kitchen/dining room creates a large, inviting space that flows effortlessly, offering plenty of room for cooking, dining, and socialising. This space is perfect for family gatherings and entertaining guests.
The living room provides a cosy yet spacious area to unwind, featuring double doors that open directly onto the rear garden. These doors seamlessly connect the indoors with the outdoor space, bringing in natural light and offering a perfect blend of both spaces.
A shower room on the ground floor adds convenience and practicality, ideal for busy family life or guests. Upstairs, you’ll find four spacious bedrooms, each offering ample room for relaxation. The family bathroom offers a comfortable and functional space, perfectly complementing the spacious bedrooms. The outdoor space is just as impressive, with a large, private garden that offers plenty of room for both relaxation and outdoor activities.
At the rear, an insulated summer house with electrics provides a versatile space, perfect for a home office, hobby room, or peaceful retreat.
The triple garage/workshop and gated driveway offer secure parking and ample storage space, ideal for those with hobbies or extra vehicles.
Surrounding mature trees and a large laid lawn provide both privacy and beauty, creating a serene and private environment for outdoor living. Call Buckley Brown to arrange a viewing on 01623 889473.
