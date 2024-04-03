You might have to win the Lottery to buy it because it’s on the market with estate agents Yopa (East Midlands and Yorkshire) for offers in the region of £900,000.

But our photo gallery below enables you to take a tour of Frithwood Farmhouse, a four-bedroom character property that can be found on Frithwood Lane in Elmton.

It is part of a small development that also includes stone-built barn conversions and a stone-built bungalow, while the Bolsover village, sandwiched between Bolsover Castle and Creswell Crags and only seven miles from Worksop, is a much sought-after location. The fact that it has won the best small village section of the East Midlands In Bloom competition seven times since 2009 is testament to its appeal.

Frithwood Farmhouse is spread over two floors, although there is also a vaulted cellar. Traditional features, such as ceiling beams, feature fireplaces and slate floors, abound. More modern elements include underfloor heating.

The ground floor boasts a large entrance hall, lounge/dining room, sitting room, breakfast kitchen/family room, a rear entrance hall, cloakroom and utility room.

Upstairs, you will find a landing that leads to a master bedroom with en suite bathroom and dressing room, a second bedroom with en suite, two additional bedrooms and a family bathroom.

The property is surrounded by extensive, landscaped gardens, which include a large fish pond, patio, flowerbeds, large, grassed paddock area, lawn, raised terrace and a stone-built workshop. There is also a detached double garage and off-street parking space for several cars.

Once you have flicked through our gallery, feel free to visit the Yopa website here for more information, including floor plans.

1 . Lovely lounge/dining room Let's begin our tour of the £900,000 Frithwood Farmhouse in Elmton by taking a look at the lounge/dining room. It is a lovely space with traditional ceiling beams, a slate floor with underfloor heating and a brick fireplace surround, with a recessed stove on a raised hearth. Photo: Yopa Photo Sales

2 . Breakfast kitchen and family room Next stop is the breakfast kitchen and family room, which has another beamed ceiling. The kitchen is fitted with a range of base and wall units, slate work surfaces, a double Belfast sink with waste disposal, a central island with worktop and additional storage cupboards. Photo: Yopa Photo Sales

3 . Spacious and functional A second shot of the breakfast kitchen, this time from the family room section. As you can see, it is spacious and functional, with plenty of room for a breakfast table and comfy chairs. Photo: Yopa Photo Sales