Behind this attractive stone exterior sits a superb five-bedroom, detached house at Hangar Hill, Whitwell, which is on the market for £725,000 with Clowne-based estate agents, Pinewood Properties.

'Stunning' £725,000 stone house with bar, cinema and extensive garden in Whitwell

By Richard Silverwood
Published 16th Oct 2024, 11:51 BST
The attractive stone-built exterior draws your admiring attention to this superb £725,000 house in a Worksop village – and it doesn’t disappoint when you get inside.

Assets include a family entertainment room, complete with bar area and cinema space, five spacious bedrooms, three modern bathrooms, a breathtaking open-plan kitchen, exposed ceiling beams and an extensive manicured garden.

The detached property can be found at Hangar Hill at Whitwell and is being marketed by award-winning estate agents Pinewood Properties, of Clowne, who describe it as a stunning home in a picturesque area”, with “an exterior that exudes charm and character”.

The kitchen is the highlight of the ground floor with its open-plan layout also featuring a sitting room and dining room, making it perfect for hosting gatherings and creating memories with family and friends. There is also a lovely, separate lounge, plus a downstairs WC.

The first floor hosts the main bathroom and all five bedrooms, including a beautiful master with en suite, while that family entertainment room is attached to the double garage outside. Both offer plenty of space for leisure activities and storage.

The garden, which features designated areas for relaxation and play, is sure to be appreciated by those who enjoy nature and outdoor living. It includes a stone patio, pergola, family patio with fire pit, vegetable plot, lawns and woodland.

This is a remarkable house in many ways, so don’t miss out on our photo gallery below. For more information, including floor plans, visit the Zoopla website here.

The highlight of the ground-floor at the £725,000 Whitwell house is a breathtaking open-plan area that combines this kitchen with a sitting room and dining room. The kitchen features a good selection of units with oak door and drawer fronts and contrasting dark quartz worktops, including an island.

The kitchen also boasts a fully tiled floor with underfloor heating, a Belfast sink, Range-style cooker, space for an American-style fridge freezer and two wine storage racks.

The kitchen blends seamlessly into this delightful dining room, which has the same beautiful tiled flooring and also striking exposed beams to the ceiling

This photo shows how the kitchen (background), dining room (left) and sitting room (right) merge into one magnificent open-plan space at the £725,000 property.

