STUNNING: Luxury detached home dating back to 1878 with custom-designed outdoor spa on the market near Worksop

Dating back to 1878 and nestled in Manor Road, this stunning, nearly 2,500 Square foot detached home is situated on 1.5 acres of private land in a conservation area.

The property enjoys serene views over the historic Scrooby Palace (which was once the home of The Bishop of York) and rolling countryside, providing unparalleled privacy and tranquillity.

This four-bedroom home has been meticulously restored and enhanced to offer versatile living space perfect for professionals, families, or those who love to entertain.

Lovingly renovated and redesigned in 2015, the property features premium materials throughout, including solid oak and alder hardwoods, imported marble finishes, and custom brass fixtures.

Every aspect of the home has been thoughtfully designed, from underfloor heating and air-conditioning to state-of-the-art lighting and security systems. The main entrance, accessible via private, gsm-controlled double gates, leads to a 100-meter paved driveway with motion-sensor lighting.

Inside, the open-plan living areas exude warmth and character, highlighted by a spacious lounge with a three-sided fireplace and custom-built bi-fold doors that lead to a vast outdoor entertaining area.

The gourmet kitchen is equipped with high-end appliances, sleek countertops, and bespoke cabinetry, making it a perfect hub for culinary enthusiasts. The first floor houses four generously sized bedrooms, each offering beautiful views of the surrounding landscape.

The luxurious master suite boasts an en-suite bathroom with a walk-in shower, built-in closets, and underfloor heating.

Additional bedrooms are equally impressive, with en-suite facilities and bespoke design details, ensuring comfort and convenience for guests or family members. Outside, the extensive grounds provide a perfect sanctuary for relaxation and leisure, with nearly 1.5 acres of land and a large slate terrace, outdoor kitchen, and custom-designed spa area.

The property, offered with no onward chain, also includes a detached double garage, complete with an office space above, offering a secluded work-from-home environment with the same premium finishes found throughout the home. The property is located within easy reach of nearby towns such as Bawtry, Harworth and Worksop, this property is also well-connected to major roadways, making commuting or travel straightforward. With local amenities, pubs, parks, and walking trails nearby, this home offers the ultimate blend of countryside living and modern convenience. To book a viewing contact Tyron Ash International Real Estate on 02030 077180.

3 . Entertainers dream Outside the property features a vast outdoor entertaining area with an outdoor kitchen. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Outdoor entertaining The stunning outdoor area is perfect for alfresco dining and entertaining, accessed via the luxury living room. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales