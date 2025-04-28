STUNNING: Grade II listed house sitting within over four acres near Worksop on the market for £1.65 million

Unfolding over 5,500 square feet, Slade Hooton Hall, built in the William and Mary style of the 17th century, has two fantastic reception rooms, a generous kitchen and eight bedrooms, as well as numerous outbuildings.

The property is nestled within the picturesque hamlet of Slade Hooton and boasts a public footpath which leads through the village and on to the historic Roche Abbey.

One of the earliest classically-designed houses of the region, a sympathetic restoration has preserved some of its exceptional original features, such as the trompe l'œil painting crowing the main staircase.

Complete with a swimming pool, an entertaining hall, orchards and a greenhouse, the house makes for a wonderful self-contained oasis. The property built in 1698 was commissioned by John Mirfin, who had been the Sherriff of London in 1513 and Lord Mayor in 1518.

The house encompasses a plethora of incredible original features, which include bolection-moulded door architraves and fireplace surrounds, and cornicing enhanced with later 20th-century paintings.

The house has undergone many changes during its current ownership, including the reinstating of the original entrance hall and the addition of a glazed, garden-facing conservatory. A porticoed front entrance, flanked by columns, opens into a wide hallway with staircase to one side. Here sits a central column which has since been decorated with trompe-d'oeil marbling. Two reception rooms sit along one side of the house. The sitting room is crowned by decorative coving and ornamental plasterwork, while panelling runs around the lower section of the walls. The walls are punctuated by wonderfully tall sash windows, framed by the original shutters.

The sitting room boasts an open fire, parquet floors and a pair of French doors lead into the garden. A door, framed with an ornate architrave, links this room with the dining room. The kitchen, which overlooks the extensive garden and lake, has a large, arched fireplace and a bright red Aga warms the room.

The ground floor also features a snug on this floor, which opens into the conservatory. This room provides brilliant views over the Slates Valley. There is another snug on this floor with further panelling, this in turn leads to the conservatory, a wonderful room with a wooden frame and decorative engaged columns that frame brilliant views over Slates Valley. From the hallway, a staircase with alternating spiral and plain square balusters leads upstairs. There are four double bedrooms on this floor; the principal room has pretty views over the garden. All bedrooms have beautifully large windows, framing pretty views over the garden and surrounding fields, bookended by the original shutters.

Two bedrooms benefit from en suite bathrooms, whilst a family bathroom serves the remaining two. The smallest bedroom is complete with an elegant stone fireplace and cast-iron stove. The second floor is home to four further bedrooms and a shower room. Underneath the plan is the basement, which has been divided into a cloakroom, utility room and a games/cinema room with exposed beams. The hall is approached via twin gates which open onto a private driveway, leading to the rear of the house.

Set within almost four acres of parkland, the house has landscaped south-facing grounds which include a lake. The formal gardens are laid mainly to lawn with a variety of mature trees and deep flower borders.

There are paddocks to both the side and rear of the property, one of which is home to a productive orchard of fruit trees as well as a large glasshouse. The stable block and barn were added in 1702 and 1705, and are now home to a heated swimming pool with soaring ceilings and exposed beams.

French doors open from here straight into the garden. There is also a sauna, as well as a shower room and WC. A useful office/study, with an adjoining wine store, sit adjacent.

The top floor of the barn is now home to a voluminous games room/entertainment room with a vaulted ceiling and more exposed beams. Circular windows on two elevations frame views of the garden, whilst another pair of French doors open out onto a raised balcony. There is also a useful detached double garage with twin roller doors.

