Stunnig Grade II listed barn conversions with sweeping countryside views in Retford

Situated off a private road The Grange Barns‚ Retford greets you with a large courtyard providing ample parking and a twin-bay car barn with additional workshop space.

The south-facing garden, with multiple seating areas, is perfect for outdoor entertaining or unwinding against a backdrop of expansive natural landscapes.

Inside, the ground floor combines rustic charm with modern convenience, featuring a solid oak staircase, a light-filled dining room that opens onto a stone-paved patio, and a spacious kitchen with bespoke cabinetry, granite countertops, and integrated appliances. A separate study, utility room, and a welcoming living room with vaulted ceilings and original beams complete this floor’s inviting layout.

Ascending to the upper levels, the first floor offers three elegantly appointed double bedrooms with countryside views, along with a beautifully designed family bathroom that harmonizes heritage details with contemporary finishes.

The principal suite spans the entire second floor, providing a private retreat with vaulted ceilings, exposed beams, and a recently updated en suite.

The Dovecote is on the market for £650,000 and truly captures the essence of refined country living, blending sophistication with individuality and offering a timeless setting for creating cherished memories.

