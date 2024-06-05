Step into summer at this £495,000 Worksop house that invites fun in the sun

It will cost you half a million, which most of us haven’t got, but at least we can have a look around, courtesy of our photo gallery below.

An executive, detached, five-bedroom house at Abingdon View in the Gateford area of town, it is tucked away on a private driveway that consists of only three properties in total.

It is part of the signature range marketed by Worksop-based estate agents Bartrop & Dilks, who have attached an exact price tag of £495,000.

A spokesperson for the company says: “It is well presented and attractively decorated throughout, and has stunning views from the front. Viewing is highly recommended to fully appreciate its position and the quality of its fixtures and fittings.”

The ground floor comprises an entrance hall, lounge with doors to the garden, dining room, study, L-shaped family kitchen, utility room and cloakroom. Upstairs, discover a family bathroom and five bedrooms, two or which boast en suites and four of which have built-in wardrobes.

Externally, there is a front driveway, next to a lawn and pebbled area, that provides off-street parking space and leads to a detached double garage. A path at the side leads to a generously-sized, enclosed, south-facing rear garden that boasts a paved Indian stone patio area, a decking area with seating, a lawn and flower and shrubbery borders, as well as that space for a hot tub and barbecue.

Once you have checked out our gallery, visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including floor plans.

1 . L-shaped family kitchen and breakfast room Let's launch our tour of the £495,000 Worksop property in the impressive L-shaped family kitchen and breakfast room. It features fitted, modern units, with a bowl-and-a-half sink unit, Quartz worktops, drawers and cupboards. French doors open on to the rear garden. Photo: Bartrop & Dilks Photo Sales

2 . Appliances aplenty Integrated appliances within the kitchen include two ovens, a range cooker with seven-burner gas top, a fridge freezer, dishwasher, grill and pan drawers. There is an island with space for seats, inset lighting to the ceiling and a partly-tiled floor., Photo: Bartrop & Dilks Photo Sales

3 . Bonny breakfast room The kitchen also extends into this bonny breakfast room. Not far away is a useful utility room. Photo: Bartrop & Dilks Photo Sales

4 . Tastefully decorated Like all the rooms in the £495,000 house, the breakfast room is tastefully decorated and presented. Photo: Bartrop & Dilks Photo Sales