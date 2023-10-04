Step inside extraordinary £850,000 house, with huge garden, in Bassetlaw village
Offers in the region of £850,000 are being invited by Retford estate agents Alexander Jacob Ltd for the detached five-bedroom family property on Blyth Road, Oldcotes.
Set back from the roadside, the house stands proud within a locality that includes a cafe, pub, garden centre and beauty salon, close to highly rated schools and to the A60, which provides excellent transport links to Worksop and Bawtry.
Its commodious living accommodation consists of a modern, recently installed breakfast kitchen, lounge, dining room, stunning conservatory with self-cleaning glass and underfloor heating, sitting room, entrance hall and ground-floor WC. Upstairs, a galleried landing leads to four double bedrooms, including the master with en suite, and a family bathroom.
The ground-floor annexe boasts an entrance hall, kitchen/diner, lounge, double bedroom and contemporary shower room, as well as a new Vaillant boiler.
Outside, the property is accessed via secure electric gates, which open on to a substantial private driveway that offers off-street parking space and leads to an attached double garage.
The well-kept gardens exceed half an acre and feature several lawns, trees, flowerbeds bursting with verdure, an extensive patio, water feature, handy shed and outdoor store, CCTV surveillance, automatic security lighting, and far-reaching views of the countryside and farmland.
For more information, including floor plans, visit the Zoopla website here.