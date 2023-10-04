A huge garden, countryside views and a self-contained annexe are just some of the jewels in the crown of this extraordinary home in a popular Bassetlaw village.

Offers in the region of £850,000 are being invited by Retford estate agents Alexander Jacob Ltd for the detached five-bedroom family property on Blyth Road, Oldcotes.

Set back from the roadside, the house stands proud within a locality that includes a cafe, pub, garden centre and beauty salon, close to highly rated schools and to the A60, which provides excellent transport links to Worksop and Bawtry.

Its commodious living accommodation consists of a modern, recently installed breakfast kitchen, lounge, dining room, stunning conservatory with self-cleaning glass and underfloor heating, sitting room, entrance hall and ground-floor WC. Upstairs, a galleried landing leads to four double bedrooms, including the master with en suite, and a family bathroom.

The ground-floor annexe boasts an entrance hall, kitchen/diner, lounge, double bedroom and contemporary shower room, as well as a new Vaillant boiler.

Outside, the property is accessed via secure electric gates, which open on to a substantial private driveway that offers off-street parking space and leads to an attached double garage.

The well-kept gardens exceed half an acre and feature several lawns, trees, flowerbeds bursting with verdure, an extensive patio, water feature, handy shed and outdoor store, CCTV surveillance, automatic security lighting, and far-reaching views of the countryside and farmland.

Alexander Jacob insists viewing is a must. But we have the next best thing – a photo gallery below. For more information, including floor plans, visit the Zoopla website here.

1 . Lounge with feature fireplace The £850,000 Oldcotes house boasts four reception rooms, and we begin our tour in the lounge. Its main feature is a gas fire on a stone hearth with an ornate Canadian Western red cedar wood surround and mantelpiece. There are two windows, with bespoke shutters, to the front and side of the property, coving to the ceiling, downlights and an archway opening into the dining room. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Delightful dining room That lounge archway leads to this delightful dining room, which has coving to the ceiling and a central light point. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Archway at both ends The dining room from a different angle, showing that it also has an archway at the other end, this time leading to the conservatory. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Conservatory with self-cleaning glass The stunning conservatory, which could be turned into a mini-cinema, is distinguished by its self-cleaning glass and underfloor heating. The wooden floor adds style, while French doors lead out to the back garden. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales