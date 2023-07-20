Stand by to be wowed by this immaculate £725,000 home in quaint Worksop village
Our photo gallery below offers the next best thing to a viewing appointment for the detached property that is currently on the Worksop market for offers in the region of £725,000 with Sheffield agents Blenheim Park Estates.
Occupying a sizeable, private plot, with a beautiful rear garden, the Common Road house has a wonderful, homely feel, which you sense as soon as you step into the entrance vestibule and hallway.
They lead you to a fabulous open-plan dining kitchen, with underfloor heating, which connects you to a large conservatory that overlooks the garden. The ground floor also features a well-proportioned lounge, a useful study, a utility room, WC and a boot room.
Upstairs, you will find four good-sized bedrooms, including a master that benefits from a walk-in wardrobe and an en suite shower room. There is also a family bathroom.
Externally, the property has space in abundance, including off-street parking on a gated driveway that leads to an integral double garage. Delightful gardens sit to the front and to the rear, where there is also a stone seating terrace.
Once you have flicked through our photos, feel free to visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including a floor plan.