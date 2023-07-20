News you can trust since 1895
Sitting on a private plot with beautiful gardens is this immaculate four-bedroom, detached house on Common Road in the quiet village of Thorpe Salvin. Offers in the region of £725,000 are invited by Sheffield agents, Blenheim Park Estates.Sitting on a private plot with beautiful gardens is this immaculate four-bedroom, detached house on Common Road in the quiet village of Thorpe Salvin. Offers in the region of £725,000 are invited by Sheffield agents, Blenheim Park Estates.
Stand by to be wowed by this immaculate £725,000 home in quaint Worksop village

Stand by to be wowed by this grand-looking, immaculately presented four-bedroom home in the quiet and quaint village of Thorpe Salvin.
By Richard Silverwood
Published 20th Jul 2023, 16:42 BST

Our photo gallery below offers the next best thing to a viewing appointment for the detached property that is currently on the Worksop market for offers in the region of £725,000 with Sheffield agents Blenheim Park Estates.

Occupying a sizeable, private plot, with a beautiful rear garden, the Common Road house has a wonderful, homely feel, which you sense as soon as you step into the entrance vestibule and hallway.

They lead you to a fabulous open-plan dining kitchen, with underfloor heating, which connects you to a large conservatory that overlooks the garden. The ground floor also features a well-proportioned lounge, a useful study, a utility room, WC and a boot room.

Upstairs, you will find four good-sized bedrooms, including a master that benefits from a walk-in wardrobe and an en suite shower room. There is also a family bathroom.

Externally, the property has space in abundance, including off-street parking on a gated driveway that leads to an integral double garage. Delightful gardens sit to the front and to the rear, where there is also a stone seating terrace.

Once you have flicked through our photos, feel free to visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including a floor plan.

A warm, homely welcome is guaranteed at the Thorpe Salvin house as soon as you step through the door and into this entrance vestibule, which leads to the entrance hallway.

A warm, homely welcome is guaranteed at the Thorpe Salvin house as soon as you step through the door and into this entrance vestibule, which leads to the entrance hallway.

The entrance vestibule leads to this inviting hallway, which has a herringbone oak floor and an oak staircase, with hand-rail and balustrade, that rises to the first floor.

The entrance vestibule leads to this inviting hallway, which has a herringbone oak floor and an oak staircase, with hand-rail and balustrade, that rises to the first floor.

The first reception room we look at is this lovely, well-proportioned lounge, which has a front-facing window, pendant light points and a coved ceiling.

The first reception room we look at is this lovely, well-proportioned lounge, which has a front-facing window, pendant light points and a coved ceiling.

The focal point of the lounge is a feature fireplace that houses a Dovre multi-fuel burner and boasts an oak mantelpiece and a granite hearth. Double oak doors with double-glazed panels open to the dining kitchen.

The focal point of the lounge is a feature fireplace that houses a Dovre multi-fuel burner and boasts an oak mantelpiece and a granite hearth. Double oak doors with double-glazed panels open to the dining kitchen.

