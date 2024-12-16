Spectacular Georgian Grade II listed Retford mansion could be yours for £2,500,000

Sitting resplendent within its immaculately manicured grounds, Welham Hall is a Grade II-listed Regency country house constructed in 1815.

This landmark property in Main Street, Welham, Retford, is on the market for £2,500,000.

The property has a most impressive appearance, its grand gates opening to reveal a truly stunning cream stucco residence nestled within park-like grounds of about 12.3 acres.

The historic and characterful home has been subject to a 40-year restoration project by the vendor, refurbishing the original features such as decorative coving and ceiling roses and adding modern elements to make the house function as well as a family home as it does a place for entertaining.

The grounds are wide-ranging including formal lawns, paddocks and outbuildings, and there are two separate self-contained cottages. The main country house is arranged over five floors and affords more than 7700 square foot of accommodation, beginning with cellars for storage at basement level and ending with a large loft on the top floor.

The interiors have been meticulously restored and the décor is elegant and traditional, befitting a property of this age and stature.

Guests are received into a vast reception hall, providing a wonderful first impression, which then leads to the formal accommodation.

There is a sitting room, study, drawing room, dining room and a large cloak room, most of which have a dual aspect with captivating views of the gardens. The kitchen is a good-size room and is well appointed with storage and Corian and granite work surfaces, and offers a less formal space to dine.

The bedrooms are arranged over the first and second floors. A stunning principal suite occupies the projecting bay to the rear and has access to a private balcony and its own bathroom. Included with the sale there is a self-contained Grade ii-listed coach house with three bedrooms and a separate two-bedroom single storey/annexe, which would be suited to a housekeeper/au pair or as an income generator. The park-like grounds begin with the grand, Grade II-listed railings and boundary wall at street level, with a commanding entrance leading up to the house along a tree-lined driveway which curves around to the front of the house, facing away from the road and making it feel wonderfully tranquil and private.

The magnificent landscaped gardens feature a carriageway driveway inset with a fountain, east- and west-facing lawns designed to capture the sun at all times of the day, formal planting, vegetable gardens and an orchard with cooking and eating apples and pear varieties.

The gardens have been beautifully well maintained and are stocked with a huge variety of trees, shrubs and border plants, with plenty of spaces to sit and enjoy the various planting.

Leisure facilities include an enclosed outdoor swimming pool with terrace and pool house, and a hardstanding tennis court.

A traditional courtyard, which likely housed the original stables, is situated separately to the main house and comprises the ancillary accommodation as well as a variety of outbuildings, including four garages, a workshop and stores.

