It’s an eyecatching, four-bedroom house set within beautiful and private, landscaped gardens, stretching to one-third of an acre and bordering open countryside.
Offers of more than £600,000 are being invited by Bawtry-based estate agents Fine & Country for the property, which can be found at The Drive, off Park Lane on the periphery of town, The Drive is a no-through, extremely quiet road containing only nine substantial properties, each on individual plots.
A spokesperson for Fine & Country says: “This truly unique property was constructed in 1960, but has been modernised over the years and now offers generously proportioned family living accommodation.
"This is a special location, so close to town but also to countryside, with the most fantastic, far-reaching, unspoilt views as far as the eye can see.”
If you step inside the house, via our photo gallery below, you will find an entrance vestibule leading to an open-plan living room with dining area, a garden room or sun room, a kitchen and breakfast room, and also a cloakroom/WC. Both the sun room and the breakfast room boast doors leading out to the garden.
All four double bedrooms are on the first floor, including a master with walk-in dressing room and a second with en suite shower room. A four-piece family bathroom features a free-standing bath.
The property benefits from CCTV, outdoor lighting and an alarm system, plus lawned gardens at the front and back. A tarmac driveway at the front provides off-street parking space and leads to a single garage with power and lighting. At the back, there are patio areas, mature trees, shrubbery and planted borders, as well as a charming, circular summer house.
