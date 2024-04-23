It’s an eyecatching, four-bedroom house set within beautiful and private, landscaped gardens, stretching to one-third of an acre and bordering open countryside.

Offers of more than £600,000 are being invited by Bawtry-based estate agents Fine & Country for the property, which can be found at The Drive, off Park Lane on the periphery of town, The Drive is a no-through, extremely quiet road containing only nine substantial properties, each on individual plots.

A spokesperson for Fine & Country says: “This truly unique property was constructed in 1960, but has been modernised over the years and now offers generously proportioned family living accommodation.

"This is a special location, so close to town but also to countryside, with the most fantastic, far-reaching, unspoilt views as far as the eye can see.”

If you step inside the house, via our photo gallery below, you will find an entrance vestibule leading to an open-plan living room with dining area, a garden room or sun room, a kitchen and breakfast room, and also a cloakroom/WC. Both the sun room and the breakfast room boast doors leading out to the garden.

All four double bedrooms are on the first floor, including a master with walk-in dressing room and a second with en suite shower room. A four-piece family bathroom features a free-standing bath.

The property benefits from CCTV, outdoor lighting and an alarm system, plus lawned gardens at the front and back. A tarmac driveway at the front provides off-street parking space and leads to a single garage with power and lighting. At the back, there are patio areas, mature trees, shrubbery and planted borders, as well as a charming, circular summer house.

Once you have checked out our photo gallery, visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including floor plans.

Fantastic countryside views Before we step inside the £600,000-plus Retford property, let's give you an idea of what we mean by fantastic, unspoilt views of open countryside. Imagine looking out at this when you open your bedroom window every morning.

Open-plan living room Let's begin our tour of the house in the open-plan living room or sitting room, which flows seamlessly into the dining room. A large bay window allows natural light to flood in and offers superb views from the front of the property.

Feature fireplace An appealing feature of the living room is an open fireplace with inset cast-iron, multi-fuel stove set on a granite hearth.

Delightful dining room The living rooms flows into this delightful dining room, which also faces the front of the house. A perfect spot for family meals or for entertaining friends.