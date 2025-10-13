SMALLHOLDING: Farmhouse, equestrian facilities and high-end camp site on the market near Worksop

The unique property is on the market for £1,250,000 and beautifully situated to the north of the hamlet of Church Laneham, Retford, directly on the banks of the River Trent.

This stunning property currently operates as a high-end caravanning and camping site, while also offering a substantial farmhouse, equestrian facilities, and extensive grounds totalling approximately 23.43 acres. The heart of the property is a beautifully presented three-bedroom farmhouse, offering around 2,500 square feet of living accommodation with clear potential for further extension.

Entry is via French doors from the courtyard into a spacious open-plan breakfast room that seamlessly integrates the kitchen, dining, and living areas, creating a warm and welcoming central hub.

The living and dining room is generously sized, featuring another set of French doors that open onto the rear garden, with ample space for two sofas and a dining table. The kitchen is well-equipped with a range of floor and wall units, providing excellent storage, and is centred around a Rangemaster oven set within an ornate brick surround.

Adjacent to the kitchen is a practical utility room with a WC, which leads to a boot room and internal access to the garage.

The dining room, with its dual aspect and character features such as exposed timber beams and a brick fireplace, adds further charm. These features are echoed in the snug, currently used as a home gym. Upstairs, the first floor is accessed via a staircase from the living room, leading to a large landing that doubles as a sitting area.

The master bedroom is particularly impressive, with vaulted ceilings and dual aspect windows that flood the room with light.

The other two bedrooms, a good-sized double and a large single, are located on the opposite side of the landing. The single bedroom also benefits from an en suite, and there is a family bathroom with a corner bath and separate shower. Adjoining the farmhouse is a triple garage and a two-storey traditional range. This building previously had planning permission for conversion and presents an exciting opportunity for additional accommodation, such as an annex or holiday let.

A single-storey return range has been converted into an office and reception area for the caravanning and camping business. Together, the farmhouse, traditional range, and office form a charming courtyard enclosed by a brick wall, creating a private and sunny outdoor space. Opposite the office is a modern toilet and shower block, complete with washing and laundry facilities. Behind this building is a static caravan used for seasonal worker accommodation.

Adjacent to the garage and traditional range is a secure hardstanding yard, offering excellent parking for multiple vehicles. A large barn with roller shutter doors at both ends provides ample storage for equipment, machinery, or forage. The equestrian facilities are extensive and well-appointed, including 14 stables, all with rubber matting, feed room, tack room and rug room. There is also a Claydon horse-walker with rubber floor, a floodlit outdoor arena with rubber surface, and a lunge pen. The grassland extends to approximately 21.09 acres, with parcels to the north and south of the property currently used for caravanning and camping. The remaining land lies to the east of the property, running alongside the River Trent, and offers excellent summer grazing.

To find out more or book a viewing contact Fisher German LLP on 01244 988843.

1 . Sprawling The property boasts extensive grounds totaling approximately 23.43 acres

2 . Oasis Together, the farmhouse, traditional range, and office form a charming courtyard enclosed by a brick wall, creating a private and sunny outdoor space.

3 . Equestrian facilities The equestrian facilities are extensive and well-appointed, including 14 stables, all with rubber matting, feed room, tack room and rug room. There is also a Claydon horse-walker with rubber floor, a floodlit outdoor arena with rubber surface, and a lunge pen.

4 . Light Entry is via French doors from the courtyard into a spacious open-plan breakfast room that seamlessly integrates the kitchen, dining, and living areas, creating a warm and welcoming central hub.