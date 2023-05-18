News you can trust since 1895
Shades of 'Star Trek' at exceptional village-green home in Carlton in Lindrick

Was it Captain Kirk or Spock who coined the phrase “Space, the final frontier”?

By Richard Silverwood
Published 18th May 2023, 13:15 BST

Maybe it was neither, but if the final frontier existed in Worksop, it would surely be found at this exceptional four-bedroom executive home that has just hit the property market.

For space is the operative word for The Old Stables, which sits on the village green at Carlton in Lindrick and is for sale with East Midlands estate agents Yopa, whose name, come to think of it, wouldn’t be out of place on ‘Star Trek’ either!

Offers in the region of £660,000 are being invited by Yopa for a detached home on Green Farm Court that was individually designed by an award-winning architect. A design that embodies contemporary living and yet retains an abundance of charm and character.

The high standard of specification and attention to detail throughout have to be seen to be believed. So please take a few minutes to flick through our photo gallery below.

In brief, the ground floor comprises an open-plan hall leading to a dining area, large lounge with feature fireplace, study or office, cloakroom/WC, bespoke kitchen/breakfast/family area, sitting room and utility room.

Upstairs, you will find a master bedroom with walk-in wardrobe, Juliet balcony and en suite bathroom, three more bedrooms, including two with access to a Jack and Jill shower suite, and a high-quality family bathroom. There is even insulated, boarded loft space for the potential to convert into two further bedrooms.

Outside, electric gates are accessed via an intercom system and lead to a driveway, which offers off-street parking space, and a detached, brick-built double garage. At the back is a larger-than-average walled garden with lawn, patio and decking area.

For more information, including a floor plan, visit the Zoopla website here.

Space is the operative word at this four-bedroom, detached house at Green Farm Court, Carlton in Lindrick, which is on the market with estate agents Yopa (East Midlands) for offers in the region of £660,000. This is the impressive frontage.

This is the impressive frontage.

Let's start our tour of the Carlton in Lindrick gem in the spectacular, bespoke kitchen, which also combines as a breakfast and dining area with family living space. As you can see, it is a bright and modern room with a host of integrated appliances.

As you can see, it is a bright and modern room with a host of integrated appliances.

This is the dining area of the kitchen, with French doors offering views of and access to the back garden

French doors offering views of and access to the back garden

A third and final shot of the kitchen, which exemplifies the contemporary style to be found throughout the £660,000 property.

which exemplifies the contemporary style to be found throughout the £660,000 property.

