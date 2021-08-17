Reeds Rains: Now is the time to make the move

Heather Blain was delighted with the service she received at Reeds Rains.

At Reeds Rains we know that customers want a service that makes their property sale or let as straightforward as possible and ultimately gets the result they want.

And that is why we’ve developed our services, and expanded our support locally - including into Worksop - to make that happen - as one of our recent customers found out.

Heather Blain sold her property in Worksop recently with the support of the local Reeds Rains team.

She said: “We were thinking about moving house in a few years’ time but when a Reed Rains leaflet came through the door we started considering it more, especially following lockdown, and thought we’d ask them to value our property to find out how much it was worth.

“We were immediately impressed by manager, Olly Knell, who came to visit.

"He was professional, knowledgeable and friendly and it didn’t take us long to decide to use Reeds Rains to sell our home.

“We were particularly impressed with their marketing techniques and really liked the virtual tour and the photographs they organised for our property.

"Both helped to present it so well online and ensured we really stood out against properties being marketed through other agents.

“Olly continued to support us as viewings were quickly booked, and did everything in a timely manner.

“In less than two weeks our home was sold, more quickly than we thought and we were absolutely delighted.

"The fact that Olly is based in Dinnington has had absolutely no bearing on our sale because we simply did everything online, which was really convenient, with no unnecessary paper trails and far more environmentally friendly than having to do everything in person.

"If we needed help, Reeds Rains made sure we had it.

“Overall it is easy to say all the right things about Olly and Reeds Rains because, put simply, we’ve been really impressed by them and we just couldn’t have wished for a better service.”

Demand for property is high at the moment so, if you are a homeowner, it could be the perfect time to sell.