'Rarely have we seen such a stunning bungalow' -- and it's on Worksop's doorstep

When seasoned Worksop estate agents Newton Fallowell scream comments such as: “Rarely have we seen such a stunning bungalow”, you know they’re on to something special.

And so it is with this two-bedroom property in the village of Shireoaks that has been extended and remodelled to create an impeccable and contemporary home.

Complete with a gym and an amazing, new summer house in the delightful garden, it’s on the market with Newton Fallowell Worksop for £469,000, and there is no onward chain.

As you can see from our photo gallery below, the bungalow, which can be found on Shireoaks Common, is beautifully presented throughout.

Its centrepiece is a spacious kitchen/living room/dining room with a vaulted ceiling and bi-folding doors. The rest of the bungalow comprises an entrance hall, second living room, master bedroom with dressing room, second bedroom (currently being used as a study), bathroom, utility room and separate WC.

Outside, an extensive, block-paved driveway at the front provides off-road parking space for numerous vehicles and leads to a large double garage with remote-controlled roller-door.

At the rear, there is a low-maintenance and beautifully landscaped garden to three sides, with artificial turf, a patio and surrounding fencing. There is also a substantial outbuilding, which is currently being used as a gym and utility room, with a workshop at the back of this. The new summer house comes with a covered wraparound veranda.

After browsing through our gallery, visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including a floor plan.

1 . Bungalow centrepiece The centrepiece of the Shireoaks bungalow is this open-plan area, which comprises kitchen, dining room and living space. It boasts a vaulted ceiling and bi-folding doors that give a light and airy feel. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Breakfast island The classy bespoke kitchen contains a large breakfast island, with Corian work surfaces and high-quality Miele appliances that include a dishwasher and an induction hob with downdraft extractor. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Coffee machine High-quality appliances in the attractive kitchen at the £469,000 property include this built-in coffee machine. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Dining space The dining space fits neatly within the open-plan area of the home. After your meal, you can go through the bi-folding doors into the garden or relax on the sofa in front of the big-screen TV. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales