And what’s more, it boasts as many as four bedrooms, a substantial extension, a good-sized garden and superb views overlooking open countryside.
Welcome to this New Street property in Whitwell, which is on the market for £185,000 with Worksop estate agents Newton Fallowell.
Spacious and very well-presented, the house sits in a quiet cul-de-sac and is available with no onward chain. What’s more, the kitchen diner and bathroom have only recently been refitted, while the property is equipped with an Ideal Logic combi boiler.
The four-piece bathroom is part of the extension, which has also added a sun room and one of the bedrooms to a ground floor already containing the kitchen diner, a lounge and rear lobby. The other three bedrooms can be found upstairs.
Outside, off-street parking space is provided by a car port at the front, while the mature and enclosed garden, mainly laid to lawn, is at the rear.
If you like the sound of it, please check out our photo gallery below. For more information, including floor plans, visit the Zoopla website here.