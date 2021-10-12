Prominent Worksop town centre building featuring two shops and 10 apartments on sale for offers in excess of £800,000

Harry Smith House, which is situated on the corner of Bridge Street and Castle Street, is on the market with Mellor & Beer.

The description for the property says: “Harry Smith house is an iconic, prominent building situated within the heart of the town centre within easy reach of the cinema, council offices and local car parks.

"The property has recently been converted and provides: two retail sales shops and ten self-contained residential dwellings.”

Harry Smith House is on the market for offers in excess of £800,000.

For more details visit Mellor & Beer’s website, visit its premises on Bridge Street or call 01909 292002.