Families seeking a quiet and peaceful life, away from the hustle and bustle, should look no further than this pretty-as-a-picture, stone-built house in North Anston.

The impressive, four-bedroom property, located in an ever-sought-after area, is on the market for £425,000 with Dinnington-based estate agents Reeds Rains. And it’s not just its obvious kerb appeal that makes the Main Street home an attractive proposition.

A spokesperson for Reeds Rains says: “Ideal for families, this property offers the perfect balance of comfort and functionality. Each room exudes a sense of warmth and charm, providing a welcoming atmosphere. It is also in immaculate condition, ensuring you won’t have to worry about any maintenance or repairs.”

Reeds Rains insist you “book a viewing to appreciate the true beauty of this property”. But we have the next best thing with our photo gallery below.

As you will see, the ground floor boasts an entrance hall, a modern, open-plan kitchen with dining space, a living room, snug and downstairs cloakroom or toilet. Upstairs, you will find the family bathroom and all four bedrooms, one of which has an en suite shower room.

Outside, a well-maintained, landscaped garden, featuring a lawn, patio and decorative lights, offers a serene space, perfect for relaxing and enjoying the tranquil surroundings. There is a detached garage and shed, both with power and light, security lighting and also ample off-street parking space.

The house sits in the old part of Anston, very close to schools and about one-and-a-half miles from Kiveton Park railway station,

Once you have browsed through our gallery, feel free to visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including floor plans.

1 . Stunning open-plan kitchen Let's start our tour of the £425,000 house in the stunning open-plan kitchen, which has a dining area with space for table and chairs. Large bi-folding doors give access to the rear garden. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Contemporary quality The kitchen blends high quality with contemporary living. It is fitted with an extensive range of high-gloss units, worktops and a sink-and-a-half with drainer and mixer tap. Integrated appliances include a double electric oven, gas hobs with extractor fan, fridge, freezer and dishwasher. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Dining delights A closer look at the bright dining area within the open-plan kitchen. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales