Pretty stone-built home in Anston offers quiet life away from hustle and bustle
The impressive, four-bedroom property, located in an ever-sought-after area, is on the market for £425,000 with Dinnington-based estate agents Reeds Rains. And it’s not just its obvious kerb appeal that makes the Main Street home an attractive proposition.
A spokesperson for Reeds Rains says: “Ideal for families, this property offers the perfect balance of comfort and functionality. Each room exudes a sense of warmth and charm, providing a welcoming atmosphere. It is also in immaculate condition, ensuring you won’t have to worry about any maintenance or repairs.”
Reeds Rains insist you “book a viewing to appreciate the true beauty of this property”. But we have the next best thing with our photo gallery below.
As you will see, the ground floor boasts an entrance hall, a modern, open-plan kitchen with dining space, a living room, snug and downstairs cloakroom or toilet. Upstairs, you will find the family bathroom and all four bedrooms, one of which has an en suite shower room.
Outside, a well-maintained, landscaped garden, featuring a lawn, patio and decorative lights, offers a serene space, perfect for relaxing and enjoying the tranquil surroundings. There is a detached garage and shed, both with power and light, security lighting and also ample off-street parking space.
The house sits in the old part of Anston, very close to schools and about one-and-a-half miles from Kiveton Park railway station,
Once you have browsed through our gallery, feel free to visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including floor plans.