Dating back to the 1700s, Hoades Farmhouse is a magnificent, five-bedroom, three-storey family house, tucked away on an exclusive road, nestled on the edge of Woodsetts.

Traditional features, such as beams and fireplaces, abound, while stunning countryside views and beautiful, mature gardens add icing to the tasty cake that is for sale with Kiveton Park-based agents Bell & Co Estates for a guide price of between £675,000 and £695,000, with no onward chain.

Added bonuses are that a new roof was fitted as recently as February, while a new kitchen was installed less than three years ago. In fact, the Dinnington Road property, which is close to Woodsetts Primary School, has been redecorated throughout over the last few years.

Step inside, via our photo gallery below, to find a welcoming hallway that leads to a cosy lounge, a large living room, a dining kitchen with walk-in pantry and a separate dining room with bi-folding doors leading out to a patio in the garden. There is also access to a large basement or cellar.

On the first floor, you will find a luxurious master bedroom with dressing area and en suite shower room, plus a family bathroom, separate toilet and two more bedrooms. The second floor hosts the other two bedrooms.

Outside, a tarmac driveway at the front provides off-street parking space and leads to a detached double garage. Gardens sit at the front and rear of the house.

Once you have flicked through our gallery, visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including floor plans.

1 . Aerial view from the side Before we look inside the £675,000 Woodsetts farmhouse, here is an aerial view of the side, complete with its beautiful garden.Photo: Bell & Co Estates Photo Sales

2 . First of two lounges We begin our tour of the property in one of two large lounges or living rooms on the ground floor. This is a cosy, front-facing space with original beams, and it flows with natural light,Photo: Bell & Co Estates Photo Sales

3 . Beams and stone fireplace More original beams are showcased in the second lounge or living room, as well as a superb stone feature fireplace. It is another bright and comfortable reception room.Photo: Bell & Co Estates Photo Sales