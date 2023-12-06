Prepare to be wowed by this £515,000 Worksop house that screams luxury and style
Everything about the four-bedroom, detached property at The Baulk, one of the town’s prime residential areas, screams style and swank – from the contemporary kitchen to a stunning Porcelanosa tiled patio, with glass balustrades and a grand staircase, in the garden.
No wonder a guide price of £515,000 has been attached to it by Retford-based estate agents, Nicholsons, who point out too that, because it sits on the east side of Worksop, the home has easy access to the A1 and the town’s railway station, and is close to schools, shops and countryside walks.
Underfloor heating graces the ground floor, which comprises an entrance hallway, living room, sitting room, breakfast kitchen and utility room. On the first floor, a landing leads you to all four bedrooms, including the master, which benefits from an en suite shower room. The family bathroom is nearby too.,
Outside, a low-maintenance garden, with artificial grass, sits at the front next to a block-paved driveway that leads to a single garage with electric roller-door. An enclosed garden at the back features not only that amazing patio but also a lawn with trees and well-stocked borders, a decked seating area, garden shed, greenhouse, and outside lighting and water tap.
Check out the house via our photo gallery below and visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including floor plans.