Planning granted for £42m, 114 new home development in Edwinstowe

Housebuilder Honey will build 114 new three-, four- and five-bedroom homes in Edwinstowe after being granted planning permission for a £42m development.

Called Homes by Honey at Thoresby Vale, the development is located off Ollerton Road and is part of the wider Thoresby Vale masterplan.

Homes by Honey at Thoresby Vale will comprise 12 of Honey’s house types and include semi-detached and detached properties. Prices at the development will start from £247,995 for a two-bedroom semi-detached home.

Sheffield-headquartered Honey says its house types have all been specifically designed to combine “style, substance and sustainability” for the benefit of buyers.

Located on the former Thoresby Colliery, Thoresby Vale is redevelopment masterplan to create a new sustainable community. Once complete, it will comprise 800 new homes, a new primary school, a local centre and up to 250,000 sq ft of commercial space.

Work at Homes by honey at Thoresby Vale is scheduled to start in September, with the first homes also expected to be release for sale this month. Honey anticipates that it the first residents will move into their new homes in June 2025.

Since being launched in October 2022, Honey has secured 19 sites across Yorkshire and the Midlands that will deliver 2,278 homes and a combined gross development value of £675m.

The company is backed by private equity firm Alchemy Partners and its Alchemy Special Opportunities Fund IV which has £937m of fully committed capital.

Honey chief executive officer, Mark Mitchell, commented: “Homes by Honey at Thoresby Vale will help satisfy the demand from those living in, or wanting to move to, Edwinstowe for high quality, high specification new homes.”

“We have seen significant interest from prospective buyers since announcing our plans and the development will deliver a range of new homes well suited to first-time buyers, families and downsizers.

“With planning now being granted, we look forward to starting works at the site and launching the first homes for sale which combine style, substance and sustainability for the benefit of our buyers.”

Honey has analysed consumer insights and trends to inform its house type designs to ensure they meet the needs and wants of today’s new home buyers, including the flexible use of all living spaces.

Standard features in every Honey home include bi fold doors; individually designed fully integrated kitchens; and boutique style bathrooms with a signature free standing bath and full height tiling. All properties have an electric vehicle charging point.

In addition, the house types accommodate the Future Homes Standard which requires all new homes being built from 2025 onwards to produce 75-80 per cent less carbon emissions.

For further information on the development, search “Homes by Honey at Thoresby Vale’.