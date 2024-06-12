Priced at £695,000 with Tuxford agents Clark Estates, the grand six-bedroom, three-storey pile is a magnificent, archetypal throwback to golden years of the past, brimming with original features, such as beams and fireplaces.

It sits on more than one acre of land on Grove Coach Road, a highly desirable part of town, well known for its peaceful surroundings and friendly community. And whether you simply want to upgrade your family to a larger property or you fancy a project by developing it and the separate coach house, it ticks all the boxes. You will certainly find nothing else like it in Bassetlaw and, what’s more, there is no upward chain

The coach house is a charming structure with timeless appeal. Built of sturdy brick, it has a distinctive architectural style, reminiscent of the Victorian era with a symmetrical facade and intricate carvings. It includes two stables on the ground floor, with its original wrought-iron hay-feeders, a coach room, tack room and stairs to a couple of haylofts on the first floor with far-reaching views towards the village of Grove. Attached to it is a tiled-roof pig-sty and a wood stall.

In the past, the coach house has had planning permission for a two-bed dwelling. That has lapsed, but a fresh application could easily be submitted to the council.

As for the main house, it is in need of some renovation and decoration, but the size and the foundations are there for an amazing residence. An inviting and spacious hallway of period elegance leads to a formal lounge, dining room, kitchen and conservatory on the ground floor. The six bedrooms are spread over the first and second floors, complete with a 1960s bathroom fitted by renowned British manufacturer, Twyford’s.

The vast garden, with its pool, summer house, manicured lawns, flowerbeds and pathways, is a harmonious blend of lush greenery and interesting features.

Whatever you do, don’t miss out on having a look round via our photo gallery below. For more information, including floor plans, visit the Zoopla website here.

1 . Grand hallway with ceiling beams The grand hallway provides a welcoming entrance to the £695,000 Retford property. The wooden parquet flooring, the scent of aged oak and the original Victorian features set the scene perfectly. Along the walls, intricately carved wooden panels rise towards the ceiling, which is traversed by sturdy wooden beams, displaying the crafstmanship of a bygone era. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Magnificent mahogany fireplace The centrepiece of the hallway is this magnificent and imposing mahogany fireplace, carved with intricate motifs and embellishments. Flanking it, wooden seating, upholstered in rich fabrics, invites guests to indulge in conversation. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Bar and piano A final shot of the grand hallway shows there is space for a dining table, a bar and even a piano to entertain guests. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Formal sitting room The formal sitting room is also a symbol of the opulence of the period. It is a room of timeless elegance and sophistication, with tall sash windows allowing in plenty of natural light. Other features designed to impress are traditional, deep wooden skirtings, a picture rail and elaborate crown mouldings on the walls and ceilings. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales