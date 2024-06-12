Priced at £695,000 with Tuxford agents Clark Estates, the grand six-bedroom, three-storey pile is a magnificent, archetypal throwback to golden years of the past, brimming with original features, such as beams and fireplaces.
It sits on more than one acre of land on Grove Coach Road, a highly desirable part of town, well known for its peaceful surroundings and friendly community. And whether you simply want to upgrade your family to a larger property or you fancy a project by developing it and the separate coach house, it ticks all the boxes. You will certainly find nothing else like it in Bassetlaw and, what’s more, there is no upward chain
The coach house is a charming structure with timeless appeal. Built of sturdy brick, it has a distinctive architectural style, reminiscent of the Victorian era with a symmetrical facade and intricate carvings. It includes two stables on the ground floor, with its original wrought-iron hay-feeders, a coach room, tack room and stairs to a couple of haylofts on the first floor with far-reaching views towards the village of Grove. Attached to it is a tiled-roof pig-sty and a wood stall.
In the past, the coach house has had planning permission for a two-bed dwelling. That has lapsed, but a fresh application could easily be submitted to the council.
As for the main house, it is in need of some renovation and decoration, but the size and the foundations are there for an amazing residence. An inviting and spacious hallway of period elegance leads to a formal lounge, dining room, kitchen and conservatory on the ground floor. The six bedrooms are spread over the first and second floors, complete with a 1960s bathroom fitted by renowned British manufacturer, Twyford’s.
The vast garden, with its pool, summer house, manicured lawns, flowerbeds and pathways, is a harmonious blend of lush greenery and interesting features.
Whatever you do, don’t miss out on having a look round via our photo gallery below. For more information, including floor plans, visit the Zoopla website here.