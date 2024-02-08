A fixed price of £540,000 has been attached to the detached, three-storey property on Mansfield Road by Retford-based estate agents Nicholsons. And when you check out our photo gallery below, you will find that it very much matches the location, which is close to schools, shops, amenities and countryside walks, with good road and transport links too.

The property is beautifully presented throughout, thanks largely to the current owners who have injected modern features such as LED lighting, built-in sound systems, media points and Ethernet connections in every room, as well as underfloor heating.

The kitchen/diner is the focal point of the house, while the lounge or living room is a terrific size and boasts a built-in media wall. There is also a second reception room, which is currently used as a gym, plus a utility room, on the ground floor.

On the first floor are the family bathroom, an office and three good-sized bedrooms, one of which has an en suite shower room and double doors that lead to a full-sized balcony with magnificent countryside views. The master bedroom, with en suite and dressing area, can be found on the second floor.

However, if you are wowed by the interior, wait until you see the exterior! For there is not only a pleasant garden with a detached double garage, a large patio and space for off-street parking, a seating area and a hot tub, there is also that purpose-built outdoor bar, which is fully equipped with LED lights and a sound system.

Once you have browsed through the gallery, feel free to visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including floor plans.

1 . Focal point of the home We start our tour of the £540,000 Worksop property in the focal point of the home, which is the vast kitchen/diner. It features lots of built-in appliances, including two ovens, a microwave, wine fridge and full-sized fridge with separate freezer. There is underfloor heating too. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Breakfast island and storage A second look at the kitchen/diner, with its central breakfast island. Other features include a dishwasher, induction hob, extractor fan, and a huge amount of storage space thanks to wall and base units and also full-sized cupboards. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Pleasant dining area As part of the kitchen/diner is this pleasant dining area, complete with space for a table for family meals or dinner parties with friends. The double doors lead out to the patio and garden. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Lovely lounge Moving on now to the lovely lounge, which is a terrific size and oozes comfort and style. It has a built-in sound system and media wall, as well as underfloor heating Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales