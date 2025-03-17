OPEN PLAN: Exceptional five-bedroom detached Worksop home on the market for £550,000

If you're looking for spacious, modern living with breath-taking views, this property in Swinderby Close, Gateford, is the perfect home for you. In brief the property comprises of a spacious entrance hallway, creating a warm and welcoming feel. The formal lounge with a dual-fuel log burner and stunning field views is perfect for cosy nights, meanwhile the second reception room is a versatile space, ideal for a home office, playroom, or snug. To the rear the expansive open-plan kitchen, dining and lounge area is designed for modern family living.

The modern fitted kitchen has integrated appliances and ample workspace, dining area with patio doors overlooking the garden, perfect for entertaining,. The space also features a relaxing lounge space with a multi-fuel log burner for warmth and ambiance leading into a bright and airy conservatory, seamlessly connecting indoor and outdoor living. In addition there is a utility room with external access, adding extra convenience, downstairs WC and under stairs storage cupboard for added practicality. To the first floor the spacious first-floor landing is ideal as a reading nook or additional office space and provides access to the master suite.

The master benefits from a dressing area and en-suite bathroom, offering a private retreat. Two further double bedrooms, both with fitted wardrobes and a family bathroom with bath, WC, sink and separate shower complete the first floor. To the second-floor are two additional double bedrooms with breath-taking field views and a shower room, perfectly serving the top-floor bedrooms. Externally the large driveway provides ample off-road parking for multiple vehicles leading to a double detached garage with electric up-and-over doors, to the side the workshop/summer house is a fantastic versatile space for storage, hobbies, or relaxation. The beautifully, mature and maintained enclosed rear garden, features a mix of mature lawn, patio, and decking areas perfect for entertaining or those morning coffees, complete with shed for additional storage, keeping your outdoor space neat and organised. This home is packed with space, modern features, and incredible views – perfect for any family. To arrange a viewing contact Bell & Co Estates on 01909 298844.

