One of a kind -- take a look round handsome £525,000 family home in Shireoaks
We can’t wait to show you round this handsome five-bedroom family home in Shireoaks. It is truly one of a kind.
Spacious, homely and beautifully modern, the Barford Close property has been kept to the highest of standards by the current owners. As you will see by flicking through our photo gallery below.
Mansfield estate agents BuckleyBrown are inviting offers of more than £525,000 for the house, which is every bit as impressive inside as it looks from the outside.
The ground floor features a contemporary, open-plan kitchen, a fabulous lounge or garden room, separate dining room, excellent living room, handy utility space, good-sized office and WC.
The first floor presents five double bedrooms, including a master that has its own dressing room and stylish en suite bathroom. One of the other bedrooms has en suite facilities too, and there is also a family bathroom.
The cherry on top of the cake is the exterior. At the front, you will find a well-maintained lawn and a superb double garage, while at the back, there is a large garden with lawn, patio, decking, walkways, storage shed, mature trees and shrubs and a surrounding fence for privacy.