Notts housing association says furry friends are welcome in affordable homes

A Nottinghamshire housing association is marking International Dog Day (Monday, August 26) by raising awareness around customers bringing their pets to live with them in their new Shared Ownership and Rent to Buy homes.

Platform Home Ownership, which provides a number of homes through affordable schemes across the county, encourages those with domestic pets such as dogs, cats and others to continue to seek a home with the housing association without the fear of giving up their furry friend.

According to Statista, 94% of those in the UK polled in 2023 said owning a pet makes them happy, with 90% saying doing so improves their lives and 87% citing better mental health.

While International Dog Day celebrates dogs of all shapes and sizes, its aim is also to encourage adoption into the home for those who have been abandoned or otherwise, which Platform Home Ownership buyers are able to do within their tenancy.

Platform has a number of Shared Ownership homes available across the county.

Shared Ownership allows homeseekers to purchase a share of their home and pay rent on the remaining amount, typically buying between 10% and 75% of the property’s full market value, depending on the model purchased with.

This lowers the amount needed for a deposit, with most deposits on Shared Ownership schemes between 5% and 10% of the share and not the full amount, and buyers can gradually increase the amount of their home that they own.

Sabina Cox, Marketing Manager at Platform Home Ownership, said: “People should never be discouraged from finding their ideal home because they think their companions may not be allowed to come with them.

“Pets are a central part of any family, and an essential boost to the wellbeing of those who live alone, so to encourage those with pets to live in our affordable homes is incredibly rewarding.

“We’re looking forward to continuing to welcome responsible pet owners to our developments across Nottinghamshire and helping them on their journey to their dream place to settle down.”

Rent to Buy is a government scheme that allows individuals the chance to rent a home at a reduced rate while saving for a deposit over a period of up to five years.

Prospective renters will typically pay 80% of market value, with the remaining 20% going towards a deposit for future purchase. The option to buy is available through Shared Ownership or outright purchase, offering flexibility to fit with a unique homeownership journey.

Eligibility criteria for Rent to Buy include being part of a working household, not owning a home, and planning to live in the property. A stepping stone to homeownership, Rent to Buy offers an accessible path for those unable to save for a deposit upfront.

To find out more about International Dog Day, please visit https://www.oipa.org/international/international-dog-day/.

Platform has a number of homes available through Shared Ownership and Rent to Buy across Nottinghamshire For more information, please visit www.platformhomeownership.com.

*T&Cs apply.