Nottinghamshire development proves popular with key workers

A development in Langold has become a sought-after location for key workers due to its proximity to local facilities.

The convenient location of Barratt Homes’ Knights View development, located on Doncaster Road, ensures shorter commutes for many, making it an appealing choice for professionals working in essential sectors.

Healthcare workers benefit from local facilities such as Lakeside Surgery, less than a mile from the development, and Bassetlaw Hospital, little under five and a half miles away.

Other key worker services are also within easy reach, with Doncaster University under 10 miles away, Sheffield University 20 miles away, and Worksop Police Station just over eight miles from the development.

Recent data highlights the significance of key workers in the area, with 39.1% of the population in Bassetlaw employed in key worker roles, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Barratt Homes is further supporting key workers through its exclusive scheme, which offers financial assistance towards deposits and additional benefits for those purchasing homes at the development.

Under the Key Worker Deposit Contribution scheme, for every £20,000 spent on the price of a new Barratt home, the developer will contribute £1,000 towards the buyer’s deposit, up to a maximum of £15,000.

For example, for a home costing £300,000, a total of £15,000 could be provided by the developer towards the home buyer’s deposit.

The incentive is available to workers across a wide range of essential sectors, including the NHS, education, police force, fire service, Ministry of Defence, environmental services, National Highways, Transport Scotland, Transport for Wales, probation services, local authorities, the prison service, the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI), and foster carers.

Martyn Parker, Sales Director at Barratt Homes North Midlands, said: “We are delighted to see so many key workers choosing to make Knights View their home.

With its excellent location close to hospitals and other essential amenities, it’s no surprise that this development is proving to be a popular choice.

“For those interested in a new home in proximity of top key worker organisations in Nottinghamshire, house hunters can visit Knights View and speak with our sales team to receive expert advice and property tours.”

A selection of two, and bedroom homes are available at Knights View, with prices starting from £232,995.

