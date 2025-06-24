Check out the new properties to hit the market in and around Worksopplaceholder image
NEW TO THE MARKET: 11 of the best new properties for sale in Worksop

By Kate Mason
Published 24th Jun 2025, 11:17 BST
From farmhouses to family homes – we’ve found some of the best new buys in and around Worksop.

If you’re in the market for a new home or simply fancy a peek at some of the hottest properties in the region then scroll away.

Ranging in price from £850,000 to £375,000 – Which one is your favourite?

This beautifully restored mid-19th century farmhouse in Holbeck offers a rare combination of timeless character and modern luxury, perfectly suited for comfortable family living or tranquil countryside retreat. Meticulously renovated throughout, the property seamlessly blends original features - with contemporary finishes and spacious, light-filled interiors. Let's take a look around.

1. 5 bed semi-detached, Mansfield Road, Creswell, Worksop - £850,000

William H Brown are delighted to present 'Kirk View' to the market. Offering a unique opportunity to purchase this exquisite detached home with several outbuildings, situated to a substantial plot on the outskirts of popular Blyth. Available with no onward chain and offering potential for a home business which is how the buildings are currently used or redevelopment/building plot (subject to planning consent) this superb property is not to be missed.

2. 4 bed detached bungalow, Harworth Road, Blyth, Worksop

31 Firbeck Hall is an impressive stable conversion that forms part of the prestigious Firbeck Hall. Situated behind a grand gated entrance on the edge of the picturesque village of Firbeck, this iconic country estate has been lovingly restored to its former glory and is ready for an exciting new era to begin. Taking their cue from the traditional architecture retained throughout the estate, The Stables sit in an enviably private location with their own grand arched entranceway and courtyard.

3. 4 bed barn conversion, 31 The Stables Firbeck Hall, New Road Firbeck - £700,000

32 Firbeck Hall is a spectacular stable conversion that forms part of the prestigious Firbeck Hall. Situated behind a grand gated entrance on the edge of the picturesque village of Firbeck, this iconic country estate has been lovingly restored to its former glory and is ready for an exciting new era to begin. Taking their cue from the traditional architecture retained throughout the estate, The Stables sit in an enviably private location with their own grand arched entranceway and courtyard.

4. 4 bed barn conversion, 32 The Stables, Firbeck Hall, Firbeck - £700,000

