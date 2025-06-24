3 . 4 bed barn conversion, 31 The Stables Firbeck Hall, New Road Firbeck - £700,000

31 Firbeck Hall is an impressive stable conversion that forms part of the prestigious Firbeck Hall. Situated behind a grand gated entrance on the edge of the picturesque village of Firbeck, this iconic country estate has been lovingly restored to its former glory and is ready for an exciting new era to begin. Taking their cue from the traditional architecture retained throughout the estate, The Stables sit in an enviably private location with their own grand arched entranceway and courtyard. Photo: Zoopla