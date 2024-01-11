New Langold homes to benefit first-time buyers in Nottinghamshire
Residents of the new development will benefit from a range of local amenities such as shops, cafés, and restaurants.
Commuters will also enjoy easy access to surrounding towns and cities including Worksop, Doncaster and Sheffield.
Stacey Berkeley, sales director at Barratt Homes Sheffield, said: “Our three and four-bedroom homes in a variety of styles at Knights View are ideal for those looking to make the step on to the property ladder.
“With amazing offers like deposit boosts, alongside the development’s location, we are expecting the homes to be snapped up quickly.
"We recommend anyone interested in moving to speak to our sales team at the development to find out more.”
Barratt Homes is the only housebuilder to have been awarded the maximum five stars at the Home Builders Federation Customer Satisfaction Survey for 14 consecutive years, meaning more than 90 per cent of customers would recommend its homes to a friend.
As well as this, site managers working for Barratt Developments won 96 awards for quality workmanship in the 2023 NHBC Pride in the Job Awards.
Barratt Developments has won more Pride in the Job awards than any other housebuilder for the last 19 years.
Knights View currently has a range of three and four-bedroom homes available, starting from £166,995.
For more information about any properties available, visit the website at barratthomes.co.uk/new-homes/east-midlands/nottinghamshire/ or call the sales team on 03301 735001.