New crop of Shared Ownership homes now blooming in Newark

Shared Ownership homes are available once again at the sought-after Fernwood Meadows development in Balderton, Newark, offering local buyers the chance to plant roots in a growing and well-connected community.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Delivered in partnership between Platform Home Ownership and Allison Homes, a five-star builder, the latest release includes a charming mix of two- and three-bedroom semi-detached homes, ideal for first-time buyers, young families, and those looking to downsize without compromising on quality.

Fernwood Meadows continues to attract attention for its excellent location and modern village setting. Situated just three miles from Newark and close to the A1, the development offers fantastic transport links to Nottingham, Lincoln, and beyond, ideal for commuting or exploring the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The homes at Fernwood Meadows are thoughtfully designed and built to suit modern lifestyles, with a strong focus on space, flexibility, and contemporary fixtures and fittings.

Street scene at Platform’s Fernwood Meadows development.

Local amenities include The Suthers School, a state-of-the-art senior school, green spaces, the family-friendly Tawney Owl pub, football and tennis pitches, and a convenience store and coffee shop within walking distance.

Shared Ownership has increasingly become a more popular and viable route towards owning a home outright, with Platform seeing over double the reservations at this stage of the 2025/26 financial year when comparing to the previous year.

Homeseekers purchase a share of their home and pay rent on the remaining amount, typically buying between 10% and 75% of the property’s full market value, depending on the model purchased with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This lowers the amount needed for a deposit, with most deposits on Shared Ownership schemes between 5% and 10% of the share and not the full amount.

Through the process of staircasing, those using Shared Ownership can gradually increase the amount of their home that they own.

Newark is a bustling historic market town with high-street shops, a theatre, Newark Castle, and a popular farmers’ market, providing everything from culture to conveniences.

One of the modern homes available through Shared Ownership at Fernwood Meadows is the three-bedroom, semi-detached Birch. Priced from £101,500 for a 35% share value, this home style offers flexible living across three well-designed storeys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ground floor opens into a light-filled living and dining space with French doors leading out to the garden, perfect for entertaining or relaxing. Upstairs, the first floor is dedicated to a spacious main bedroom with its own dressing area and en-suite, while the top floor boasts two further double bedrooms, ideal for children, guests, or home working. Additional features include a downstairs bathroom, double-glazed windows, space for storage, allocated parking, and a family bathroom.

Rada Knezevic, Sales Consultant at Platform, said: "Many keen home seekers have already registered their interest in the new homes at Fernwood Meadows, which has come as no surprise.

“The location is fantastic, the homes are built to a high standard, and Shared Ownership makes it so much more achievable for people to step onto the property ladder.

“These new releases are a great opportunity for local people to secure a beautiful home in a growing, family-friendly community."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sophie Kendal, Land and Partnerships Director at Allison Homes East, said: “We are delighted to be working with Platform once again to deliver more high-quality homes in Newark. By continuing our successful partnership, together we are helping meet the demand for affordable housing and ensuring local people are offered accessible routes onto the property ladder.

“We are committed to building this next phase of Fernwood Meadows to the highest standard and look forward to seeing the community grow.”

As with all Platform Home Ownership properties, these homes include a 10-year new homes warranty.

Prices start from £77,000 for a Shared Ownership home.* For further details on Fernwood Meadows, please visit www.platformhomeownership.com/development/fernwood-meadows, or call the team on 0333 200 7304.

*T&Cs apply.