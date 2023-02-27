Barratt Homes has now opened the doors to the sales centre at its new Thornberry Gardens development in Dinnington.

Located on Lodge Lane, the development will bring 152 two, three and four-bedroom homes.

The first homes will be available for purchase off-plan, which refers to the process of buying a property before it has been built or finished.

Lodge Lane Dinnington-Street Scene-Plots

Barratt said purchasers who reserve early get the first choice of homes and the ability to personalise the property down to the finishing touches, which allows for further control in the customisation of their new homes.

Stacey Berkeley, Barratt Homes Sheffield sales director, said: “It’s an exciting time and the development is progressing at a rapid pace, so we encourage anyone interested in finding out more about the properties available to book an appointment with one of our Sales Advisers.”

Thornberry Gardens offers semi-rural living with excellent city connections. Residents can benefit from a range of local amenities in the nearby town of Dinnington, as well as Sheffield city centre being less than 16 miles away.

There are a number of schemes available for those looking to make a move, including the developer’s Key Worker Deposit Contribution scheme, where a variety of key workers, such as police officers, firefighters, prison warders, teachers, doctors and nurses, can save up to £25,000.